Rain, snow defecit in Valley worries farmers

With J&K witnessing around 70% decline in rain and snowfall this winter, fruit growers and farmers are praying for heavy showers in coming weeks to compensate for the deficit, which otherwise could lead to draught like situations and badly impact the horticultutr industry. Owing to global climatic phenomena like El Nino, the subsequent weather changes and less western disturbances this winter, J&K experienced a prolonged dry spell amid harsh winter, with barely any precipitation since the beginning of December. (File)

Kashmir, known for its vibrant horticulture trade and agricultural products, besides fruits of different varieties, vegetables and other products, jointly with the horticulture and agriculture industry generate more than ₹10k crore of revenue and provide employment to thousands of locals.

“The low temperatures in winter and good snow and rainfall are very essential for orchards, especially those located on the higher reaches. This autumn and winter we witnessed draught like conditions, so things could be very difficult if this weather continues in Spring. It will have very devastating impact on entire fruit production,” said Mohammad Maqbool, orchards owner in Baramulla’s Kandi. “We had one good rainfall earlier this week and there is predictions of two more spells in coming five to six days. The rains in plains and snow in upper reaches could save our orchards and help in regeneration of soil,” he said.

Another fruit grower, Ghulam Qadir Lone said, “We have been witnessing prolonged dryspell from past four to five years. This is very much affecting our fruit production. This time there has been minimal snow and rain during peak winter months. A spell of rain and snowfall across Kashmir earlier this week was a welcome step but we pray for four to five such spells till April that can recharge our orchards, water table especially the orchards located in the upper belts of Kashmir,” he said.

After the service sector, horticulture and agriculture is the biggest trade in J&K.

Owing to global climatic phenomena like El Nino, the subsequent weather changes and less western disturbances this winter, J&K experienced a prolonged dry spell amid harsh winter, with barely any precipitation since the beginning of December. The J&K meteorological centre has said that the Union Territory received 80 to 83 deficit in precipitation from January 1 till February 20.

However, a Western Disturbance earlier this week reduced the deficit to some extent, but experts say it was too little.

“As predicted, the deficit has decreased from over 83% to 72%. However, this does not change the bigger picture. The looming threat of climate change remains as urgent as ever. Strong policies addressing climate challenges and climate adaptation must be implemented without delay,” said Faizan Arif weather expert.

Kashmir gets 70% of its precipitation through Western Disturbances – moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean – with normally December, January and February as snow months and March and April (receiving above 100mm each) as the wettest rain months.

MeT office has a good news for growers and those associated with agriculture. “As per our study there is possibility of three to four rain and snow spells in next 20 days which could help to reduce the deficit and there could be normal percipitation in next three to four weeks,” said Director MeT Mukthair Ahmad.