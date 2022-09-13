Regularisation of contractual employees: Ludhiana MC House to take final call on September 21
The members of the union said the Ludhiana MC General House had approved a resolution regarding regularisation of around 3,600 contractual employees on July 25, but with a condition to re-verify the lists of employees after the councillors alleged inclusion of dead and non-existent employees in the list
Irked over delay in regularising contractual workers working in the municipal corporation (MC) for decades, different employees’ unions reached the MC’s Zone-A office on Tuesday to meet mayor Balkar Sandhu, who announced to hold MC General House meeting on September 21.
The members of the union said the MC General House had approved a resolution to regularise the jobs of around 3,600 contractual employees on July 25, but with a condition to re-verify the lists of employees after the councillors alleged inclusion of dead and non-existent employees in the list.
“An inquiry was marked into the case, but the report has not yet been made public. Chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann had handed over appointment letters to two employees as a symbolic gesture during the Independence Day celebrations in the city and the rest of the employees have been waiting for their appointment letters since then, “ members said.
Sandhu said a meeting had already been fixed for September 21 to get the final nod of the House to regularise employees. The lists would be tabled and the House would take the final call, he added.
MC receives ₹26-crore pending GST share
Struggling to pay salaries, the MC has received ₹26-crore pending GST share from the state government. The authorities said they would now be able to pay the pending salary for the last month. The MC has to pay around ₹28-crore as monthly salary.
Gurugram to record spells of rain this week
The India Meteorological Department has predicted spells of rain and thunderstorm in the city till Saturday. IMD officials said that a low-pressure zone presently hovering over central Madhya Pradesh has started rainfall activity which is expected to bring down the daytime temperature by 2-4 degree Celsius. Director of IMD station at Chandigarh, Manmohan Singh, said that the low-pressure system had formed in the central Bay of Bengal which kept travelling westward from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
Four booked for beating stray dog to death in Lonavla
The Lonavla police on Tuesday booked four persons on charges of subjecting a stray dog to cruelty before beating it to death near Swarangan Society in New Tungarli. The accused have been identified as Nitin Vidappa Ahire, Rajesh Ganesh Acharya, Sanjay Vasu Acharya and Mohan Yadav of Swarangan Society in Gold Valley, Tungarli. They transported the dog's body and dumped it at an unknown place, and abandoned the other two seriously injured dogs.
Man booked for embezzling ₹3.95 crore from manufacturing firm’s accounts
Police have booked a man for allegedly embezzling ₹3.95 crore from the bank accounts of a private firm where he worked for 15 years, officials said on Tuesday. According to cops, the suspect joined the firm as an assistant accounts officer in 2007. He started embezzling funds in 2012 and continued to do so till 2020, the firm's internal inquiry revealed. The suspect stopped attending office on January 18 this year and was later terminated.
Electricity theft of ₹706 crore identified in 5 years
The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has identified electricity theft of ₹706.82 crore, and recovered ₹378 crore in fines over the last five years, after carrying out more than 6 lakh surprise checks across 10 districts in south Haryana, officials said on Tuesday. The highest number of theft incidents were reported from Bhiwani (2295), Palwal (2075), Gurugram (1559), Hisar (1508) and Jind (1326) in the last 12 months.
Suspects impersonating loan recovery agents snatch SUV, extort money from Gurugram man
Police booked four people for allegedly extorting money from a man and snatching his car after taking him to a secluded place in Bhondsi on September 8, officials said on Tuesday. According to cops, the suspects intercepted Sharad Chandra Haryana's car near Maruti Kunj, identifying themselves as loan recovery agents. Police said the suspects first intercepted Sharad's car near Maruti Kunj on August 5 when he was with family.
