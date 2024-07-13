Searches for three suspected terrorists launched in Jammu’s Kanachak

Security forces on Friday launched massive searches in the Kanachak area of Jammu district, close to the international border, following inputs on the movement of three suspected terrorists. The search operations come amid a spike in terror attacks across Jammu region. (File)

The search operations come amid a spike in terror attacks across Jammu region.

Around 12.10 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday around, three suspected terrorists carrying arms appeared at a poultry farm in Gurah Patan in Kanachak and sought water from a man, Ravi Kumar, who was sleeping outside.

“I am an employee at the poultry farm. I was fast asleep when three men appeared suddenly and one of them, who was carrying a weapon, woke me up. He sought water in Punjabi language. I told him that water is inside the poultry farm,” Kumar told media persons.

“I also saw two other men standing at a distance conversing with each other. They disappeared from the spot and I immediately informed former naib sarpanch Vinod Kumar, who in turn alerted Kanachak station house officer (SHO) and military intelligence,” he added.

The spot where the three suspected men appeared was barely 5 km from Indo-Pak international border.

“Since paddy cultivation is on, farmers sow it during the night. With this incident, there is fear among the villagers,” the former naib sarpanch said.

Police and army reached the spot and launched a search operation, which resumed on Friday morning.

Kanachak SHO inspector Shadi Lal said, “The searches are still on but nothing has been found so far.”

Jammu district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vinod Kumar also visited the spot on Friday and assessed the situation.

Meanwhile, searches continued in Kathua, Doda and Udhampur districts to trackdown the terrorists. However, success so far has eluded the security forces.

The forces are on high alert and have asked people to share any details of suspected movements in their areas.