Security measures in place ahead of counting for J&K assembly polls

Amid tight security arrangements, armed security personnel and CCTV surveillance, the counting of votes for the reorganised 90-member Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly shall begin in 20 counting centres across as many districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. Security arrangements being put in place at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar ahead of counting. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

With counting of votes through the day, the fate of former chief minister Omar Abdullah (National Conference), two former deputy chief ministers — Tara Chand (Congress) and Muzaffar Hussain Beigh (independent) — BJP and Congress’ local unit chiefs Ravinder Raina and Tariq Hameed Karra among 873 candidates will be decided by Tuesday evening.

“A strict three tier security grid has been set up in all the counting centres in 20 districts,” a senior police official said.

The counting and subsequent results would pave the way for the first elected government in the union territory since June 19, 2018, when the Peoples Democratic Party-BJP government fell apart after the latter pulled out of the arrangement. The BJP-led central government, on August 5, 2019, had abrogated Article 370 stripping the region of its special status, a separate constitution and a separate flag.

The counting of votes for assembly segments falling under Srinagar will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) at Centaur and three-tier security is already in place. In Jammu, meanwhile, counting will be held at Padmashree Padma Sachdev College for Women Gandhi Nagar, Govt MAM College and Govt Polytechnic College, Bikram Chowk.

The administration has also made elaborate security arrangements in the communally sensitive Kishtwar district.

Kishtwar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom said the police has implemented comprehensive security measures across the district for the counting of votes. He also held a detailed briefing session of the police, central armed police forces and army on Monday.

“The session emphasised heightened vigilance and coordination among security agencies to address any potential challenges on counting day,” the SSP said, adding, “To reinforce community engagement and foster public confidence, police, in collaboration with the armed police, CRPF and CISF, also took out a flag march in the city.”

Notably, the region went into assembly polls in three phases, on September 18, 25 and October 1 after a hiatus of a decade. The last assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in 2014.

In the first phase on September 18, a total of 24 assembly constituencies went to polls, in the second phase on September 25, a total of 26 seats went to polls followed by third and final phase polling on October 1 when a maximum of 40 assembly constituencies went to polls.

“The counting observers along with district election officers were regularly visiting the counting centres in all the districts to take stock of the arrangements to ensure hassle-free counting,” an election department official said.

“The trends will start from 8 am and the tally of votes for each candidate will be announced after every round of counting on the public address system outside the counting halls,” the official added.

The first-ever polls in Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a UT witnessed a voter turnout of 63.45%. The 2014 assembly polls had recorded 65.52% voter turnout. A total of 873 candidates were in the fray for the 90-member House.

It may be stated here that NC vice-president Omar Abdullah contested from Budgam and Ganderbal segments, Sajjad Gani Lone of People’s Conference from Handwara and Kupwara; J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra from Batamaloo seat and J&K BJP president Ravindra Raina from Nowshera seat.

Other key candidates in the fray are AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Dooru), PDP leaders Waheed Para (Pulwama), Iltija Mufti (Bijbehara), Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari (Chanapora), CPI(M) veteran Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (Kulgam) and former deputy chief ministers Muzaffar Hussain Baig (Baramulla) and Tara Chand (Chhamb).

All the exit polls, though largely predicted a hung house, gave an edge to the National Conference-Congress alliance followed by BJP. However, none of the parties or alliances were gaining full majority to stake the claims of government formation in the exit polls.

The PDP may not repeat its 2014 tally of 28 seats and may settle with 8 to 10 seats. However, the party could still play a crucial role in the government formation in case of a hung House. Independents are also anticipated to win around 10 seats.

Besides, the lieutenant-governor has also been given the powers to nominate five members to the House under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. They could also play a crucial role in the formation of the next government.