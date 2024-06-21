Sikh jatha leaves for Pakistan for Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary

A Sikh jatha (group of pilgrims) left for Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar on Friday to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the first ruler of the Sikh empire, and visit historic gurdwaras. Sikh pilgrims leaving for Pakistan to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Pakistan issued 509 visas to Indian Sikh devotees for the 10-day pilgrimage that ends on June 30. Among them are 316 names that were sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Amid Sat Sri Akal slogans, the pilgrims were seen off by SGPC office-bearers and officials from Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Golden Temple complex. The gurdwara body made special arrangements for the transportation of the jatha from Amritsar to the Attari-Wagah border.

SGPC executive committee member Khushwinder Singh Bhatia, who is leading the jatha, said, “Besides taking part in the function being organised at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, the jatha will pay obeisance at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Mandi Chooharkana Skeikhupura, Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. It will return on June 30.”

According to a bilateral agreement signed on April 8, 1950, to guarantee the rights of minorities in both countries after the Partition of India and avert another war between them, about 3,000 Sikh pilgrims are allowed to visit Sikh shrines in Pakistan on four religious occasions, including Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary on June 27.