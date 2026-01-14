SIT has recovered 169 missing saroops from two Banga deras: Punjab CM

In a breakthrough in the investigation into the disappearance of 328 saroops (sacred copies) of Guru Granth Sahib, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced that the special investigation team (SIT) has recovered 169 saroops from two deras in the Banga region of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (formerly Nawanshahr) district. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the Aam Aadmi Party’s conference at the Maghi Mela in Muktsar on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at the Aam Aadmi Party’s Maghi Mela conference in Muktsar, the chief minister vowed strict action and said that of the 169 recovered saroops, 139 were found to have no official record or serial numbers, raising questions about unauthorised distribution and mismanagement.

“The sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib is paramount. Our government is committed to tracing every single missing saroop,” Mann said, adding that further details would be shared by the SIT shortly.

Of the 169, 115 saroops were numbered, and the remaining 54 had no serial numbers. Records exist for 30 saroops - 20 were given to one pind gurdwara and 10 to another in Banga, according to official sources.

The case dates back to May 2020 when an internal audit at the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) publication house at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib in Amritsar revealed a discrepancy of 328 saroops. While the Akal Takht had initially conducted an inquiry and awarded religious punishment (tankhah) to several officials, the lack of criminal proceedings remained a flashpoint for Panthic organisations.

The AAP government registered a first information report on December 7, 2025, invoking sections related to criminal breach of trust, forgery, and hurting religious sentiments. The SIT, led by AIG (Vigilance) Jagatpreet Singh, recently arrested the prime accused, former SGPC internal auditor Satinder Singh Kohli.

While the SGPC initially termed the state’s intervention “unwarranted”, the Akal Takht Jathedar recently directed the committee to cooperate with the SIT in the larger interest of the Sikh sangat (community).

The recent recovery in Banga marks the first physical evidence of the missing scriptures being located outside official SGPC custody.