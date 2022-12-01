Six drones shot down at Punjab border in one month, says BSF

AMRITSAR: Border security force (BSF)’s additional director general (ADG-Western Command) PV Rama Sastry on Wednesday said that the force is effectively responding to the drone threat at the international border, and in one month, six drones have been shot down by security personnel.

The ADG was addressing the media on the occasion of a curtain raiser organised at the BSF’s Khasa headquarters as a precursor to the force’s 58th Raising Day parade scheduled to be held at Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev University on December 4.

While replying to a media query regarding the movement of drones at the Punjab border, being used for smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives and drugs, the ADG said, “Drone has become a challenge, but we have been giving an effective response. Recently, two drones were shot down in a single day. Similarly, last month six drones were brought down. So, we are effectively responding to the drone issue.”

“The response includes technological and more importantly, our operational response by way of meticulous analysis, identification of the vulnerable spots and deployment — either anti-drone systems or manpower. The combination of actions which we are taking has been giving us success recently, and I am sure it will continue,” the ADG added.

ADG said seeing a quick response from our side many drones have been forced to return.

“Sometimes drones drop packages from where they can be picked up. With the help of the Punjab police, we have been able to identify some gangs involved in receiving such packages,” he said.

He also said BSF is also tracking down gangs involved in smuggling with the analysis of the recovered drones.

According to BSF, 16 drones have been shot down at the Punjab border in 2022.

ADG said Inspector General (IG), Punjab Frontier, Asif Jalal will be present at the 58th Raising Day parade.

The parade will comprise 12-foot contingents, including the Mahila Prahari contingent, the famed Camel contingent, the Camel band and the mounted contingent. Various shows, including Gajraj and Chetak drill by the central school of motor training (CSMT) BSF team that involves dismantling, obstacle crossing and assembly of motor vehicles, adrenaline-packed daredevil motorcycle show by BSF Seema Bhavani women and Janbaaz men’s team, dog show, communication contingent displaying the technological advancements of the force and special appearance by BSF bagpipers will be showcased during the parade. Besides this, tableaux of the BSF water wing, air wing, central workshop and stores (CENWOSTO), BSF institute of advance adventure training (BIAAT), information and communication technology (ICT) DTE and tear smoke unit (TSU) will be displayed during the parade.