Six UP men held for cattle smuggling in Kurukshetra; 35 buffaloes rescued

The Kurukshetra police have arrested six Uttar Pradesh residents for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of cattle and rescued 35 stolen buffaloes from their possession.

The police officials claimed that the animals, including calves and buffalos, were stuffed into three pickup trucks. The trucks were spotted by the police officials near Pehowa town of the district and they were intercepted by the police team.

The accused have been identified as Fazil, Shabbu, Rehan, Mohammad Faizal, Fazlu and Gurvinder Singh, all are residents of Gangoh of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. In his police complaint, head constable Sanjeev Kumar said the accused had stuffed the animals in the three pickup trucks while 14 animals were rescued from one truck.

He said during the interrogation, the accused said they had purchased the animals from farmers in different villages and they were taking them to mandi in Saharanpur. But the police are also investigating from where they have purchased these animals.

He said that they have been booked under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and they will be produced in court for further interrogation.