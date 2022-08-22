Six UP men held for cattle smuggling in Kurukshetra; 35 buffaloes rescued
The Kurukshetra police have arrested six Uttar Pradesh residents for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of cattle and rescued 35 stolen buffaloes from their possession.
The police officials claimed that the animals, including calves and buffalos, were stuffed into three pickup trucks. The trucks were spotted by the police officials near Pehowa town of the district and they were intercepted by the police team.
The accused have been identified as Fazil, Shabbu, Rehan, Mohammad Faizal, Fazlu and Gurvinder Singh, all are residents of Gangoh of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. In his police complaint, head constable Sanjeev Kumar said the accused had stuffed the animals in the three pickup trucks while 14 animals were rescued from one truck.
He said during the interrogation, the accused said they had purchased the animals from farmers in different villages and they were taking them to mandi in Saharanpur. But the police are also investigating from where they have purchased these animals.
He said that they have been booked under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and they will be produced in court for further interrogation.
Grenade attack in Budgam: Two more militant associates arrested
Police arrested two more militant associates in connection with the grenade attack on a member of the minority community on August 15 at Chadoora, Budgam, on Tuesday. Police said the two militant associates – Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat of Kralpora and Sameer Ahmad Najar of Gund Chekpora, Kanipora – were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. “A case has been registered and further investigation initiated.” Police said that so far four persons had been arrested in the case.
BJP leader found hanging from tree in J&K’s Kathua
A BJP leader was found hanging from a tree in mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said. Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the incident. Sources said Raj was missing for the past three days. Police have lodged a case and initiated investigation, the officials said. A person named by the deceased's family members in connection with the incident will be questioned, Senior superintendent of police, Kathua, R C Kotwal said.
Policeman kills pregnant wife in J&K’s Kathua
A Special Police Officer on Tuesday allegedly bludgeoned Lal, who is posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days' pregnant wife to death in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident happened at Dharalta village in the Billawar area when Lal, who is posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days, brutally killed his wife a mother of two daughters, 32, Asha Devi, following an argument over some family matter, the officials said.
Pahalgam accident: Another ITBP personnel dies, death toll rises to 8
The death toll in the bus accident that took place Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week has risen to eight after another ITBP personnel succumbed to injuries, officials said on Tuesday. Seven personnel were killed in the accident while 32 others, including two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, were injured when their bus fell into a gorge near Pahalgam on August 16. They were returning to their base after completing the Amarnath Yatra duty.
Illegal-mining accused’s sister helps him flee from police custody in Ludhiana
The sister of a Jalandhar-based person accused of illegal mining helped Ajay Chauhan of Mehatpur of Jalandhar escape from police custody at the court complex in Jagraon. Identified as Ramandeep Kaur, she was accompanied by another unidentified woman. The duo helped Ajay Chauhan of Mehatpur of Jalandhar escape, following which City Jagraon police registered a complaint. On Tuesday, Ajay was brought to the court complex in Jagraon.
