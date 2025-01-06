Snow-led disruptions: Flight operations, surface traffic resume in Kashmir

The fresh snowfall in the Valley led to disruption in air and surface traffic on Monday morning. However, flights were resumed later in the morning from Srinagar airport and traffic was also restored on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. A man waling on snow covered bridge in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, several parts of the Valley received snowfall, especially the upper regions recorded 18 to 30 inches of fresh snow. World famous ski resort, Gulmarg recorded fresh 15 inches of snowfall.

Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara and Bandipora, Shopian and Kulgam recorded 2 to 6 inches of fresh snowfall. The snow clearance machines were put in service at many places especially in rural Kashmir. However, after 10 am, the skies started clearing that resulted in resumption of flights from Srinagar. “Our flight to Mumbai was rescheduled from morning to afternoon. Thankfully, the flights resumed from the Srinagar airport,” said Abid Ahmad from Shalteng Srinagar.

In the morning, though J&K’s traffic police announced the closure of traffic, the national highway, however, with improvement in weather the traffic was resumed from both sides of later...“The traffic will ply normally from both sides of the National highway on Tuesday,” said a senior traffic officer.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that two ministers and his advisor are reviewing the situation after fresh snowfall in different parts of Kashmir. “Following the snowfall in J&K yesterday, particularly in the valley, restoration work is in full swing and being closely monitored. The current electricity load being drawn in the valley is 1,200 MW & this will rise as the day progresses. Snow clearance work is proceeding with priority roads receiving immediate attention. Two ministers, @sakinaitoo & Javaid Dar along with advisor @nasirsogami will be moving around the districts to review the situation on the ground,” Omar wrote on X.

MeT office in Srinagar said that weather will mostly remain dry till mid of this month with scattered snow and rains at isolated places. “From January 7 to 15 the weather will remain generally dry with light rain (Plains of Jammu) and snow at isolated to scattered places across Kashmir,” the MeT said in a statement

Ski resort of Gulmarg was the coldest place in the Valley as the mercury dropped to -4.5 during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Qazigund also known as Gateway of Kashmir recorded -2.9 degree Celsius during night. Srinagar recorded -0.5 degree Celsius during night. Tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded -1.4 degree Celsius.

Police on Monday provided helping hand to tourists and locals in Ganderbal.

Police said that in light of the prevailing inclement weather, Ganderbal police have swiftly mobilised teams to ensure the safety and well-being of the public, particularly tourists and passengers stranded in snow-affected areas.

The police constituted dedicated teams that were deployed throughout the district, including popular tourist destinations and remote areas prone to heavy snowfall.

“These teams are actively provided assistance to stranded tourists, passengers and vehicles stuck in snow, especially in critical locations such as Sonamarg, Gund and Kangan,” said officials.