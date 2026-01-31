Social media, AI key challenges for Haryana police: DGP

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal on Friday asserted that social media and artificial intelligence are key challenges before the police and the cops are prepared to tackle both emerging challenges. Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal addressing a press conference in Rohtak on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

After holding a meeting with district police officials and then with industrialists, educationalists, lawyers and other social representatives in Rohtak, DGP said that gangsters are issuing extortion threats by using technology and the police have formed a plan to tackle misuse of social media and artificial intelligence.

“This year, extortion cases have reduced by 40%. As many as 25 gangsters have been deported so far and legal notices have been served to two gangsters. When I joined the police force in 1992, police used to work in different ways at that time. With the advancement of technology, our working style has also changed,” the DGP added.

The DGP said that 67 songs promoting gun culture were banned by the government and the police are closely monitoring social media handles.

“We are aggressively dealing with the issue of drug supply and drug use. Networks of drug peddlers have spread and police are working to break the chain and arrest the drug peddlers,” he added.

On being asked about suicide of inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar and ASI Sandeep Lathar last year, the DGP said that death of both cops is unfortunate.

The DGP also inaugurated a lab of CCTNS portal in Rohtak today.