Sohana: Family celebrating new car attacked, 1 dead

The excitement of bringing home a newly purchased car turned into a nightmare for a family in Sohana as armed assailants attacked them with swords, leaving one dead and several others injured, on Thursday night around 10:30. Police have registered a case under Sections 103 (murder), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused. Officials said efforts are on to trace and arrest the attackers.

The victim has been identified as Paramjit Singh. His son told police that they had gone to Dhanas, along with two relatives, to purchase a second-hand car. On the way back, the family stopped briefly to buy prasad before heading to their village in Sohana. “As soon as we entered the village, a car bearing number HR51BQ0404 started trailing us and honking continuously. Within minutes, four men got down and started attacking us with swords,” Tarandeep told police in his statement.

The assailants, said to be linked to the owner of a vintage-look shop, damaged the family’s vehicle and assaulted those inside. Hearing the commotion, family members rushed to the spot but were also injured in the assault. “They threatened to kill us before fleeing,” Tarandeep added.

The victims were immediately taken to the Phase 6 civil hospital. Doctors declared Tarandeep’s father, Paramjit Singh, dead on arrival, while another seriously injured member was referred. Others injured in the attack are under treatment at the civil hospital.

The family's celebration of their new car ended in grief within hours. "It was supposed to be a happy day for us. We had just bought the car and wanted to bring prasad before taking it home. We never imagined it would end this way," said Tarandeep, son of the deceased.

Accused nabbed in Saneta murder case

Police on Wednesday arrested one of the key accused in the killing of a 22-year-old youth from Gobindgarh village, Saneta, who died following a clash between two families over an old rivalry. The accused, identified as Kulwant Singh, was apprehended near the court while he was on his way to seek bail. “Our team nabbed him before he could approach the court. He has been taken on three-day police remand for further interrogation,” said DSP Harsimran Bal.