Song storm: Lookout circular withdrawn, Badshah joins probe, gets bail

Haryana Police on Thursday withdrew the lookout circular (LOC) issued against Badshah after the singer-rapper joined probe in connection with an FIR registered against him over the controversial song “Tateeree.” Badshah appeared at the cyber crime police station in Panchkula on Thursday. (HT File)

Badshah appeared at the cyber crime police station in Panchkula on Thursday.

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, alias Badshah, 40, is an Indian rapper, singer, music producer, and a known figure in desi hip-hop and Bollywood music. His Haryanvi song “Tateeree” (released this month) has sparked a major storm for allegedly featuring vulgar lyrics and inappropriate visuals. Objections were specifically raised regarding scenes featuring girls in school uniforms dancing on a bus and lyrics deemed insulting to women and minors. It also faced questions over the use of Haryana Roadways buses without proper permission.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against Badshah in Haryana, including at the cyber crime police station in Panchkula and in Jind. Cases were filed under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 & 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

On his part, Badshah issued a public apology on Instagram, stating he had no intention of hurting sentiments and that the lyrics were part of hip-hop’s competitive “diss” culture. The song was subsequently removed from YouTube.

Panchkula police said the rapper came around 11 am, joined the investigation and was granted bail by the police in a case registered on March 6 under Section 296 (obscene acts and songs) of the BNS and Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, which prohibit the depiction of women in an obscene or derogatory manner in advertisements, publications, and other media.

According to people in know of the matter, Badshah has recorded his statement. Earlier, following the registration of FIRs, Haryana Police had issued a LOC against him.

Badshah has been directed to cooperate with the probe and join the investigation whenever required. A fresh date for his appearance has not yet been fixed, and police said he would be called again during the course of the investigation.

Earlier, the Haryana State Commission for Women had issued orders to arrest him after he failed to appear in person to present his side. On March 13, the Commission directed the Panipat superintendent of police to register an FIR and arrest him.

Khap panchayats and social organisations also demanded a ban on the song, calling it against Haryanvi culture.

The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had also issued a notice to him and others. As per the allegations, the video contains scenes that promote indiscipline among students.

The singer withdrew a petition filed before the Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday in which he had sought quashing of the March 13 order issued by the Haryana State Commission for Women directing the Panipat SP to register an FIR and arrest him.

His counsel, Pradeep Virk, submitted that the FIR had been registered over his song “Tateeree,” circulated on online platforms including YouTube. He was issued summons on March 6 by the Haryana State Commission for Women to appear in connection with the complaint against him. His legal representative had appeared before the commission and requested reasonable time for his appearance. However, the Commission, through the impugned order, directed registration of an FIR, Virk told the court.

On the other hand, the state’s counsel said that the LOC issued against the petitioner had been withdrawn. It was further informed that the police authorities, including Panipat police, would not take any action based on the March 13 order. He had already joined the investigation at Panchkula.

In view of this, the singer withdrew the petition from the high court.