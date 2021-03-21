Speeding Mercedes leaves 3 men dead, 3 injured in Mohali

Three people were killed while three others were injured, two of them critically, after a Mercedes car hit a taxi before running over two cyclists near Radha Soami Satsang Chowk on Airport Road in Mohali on Saturday early morning.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Prasad of Mataur, Ankush Narula of Zirakpur and Dharampreet of Gholumajra village, all in Mohali district, while those injured are Pradeep Kumar, Shripal and Harish Kumar.

While Ankush, Dharampreet and Pradeep worked at an industrial unit and were returning from the night shift in the taxi being driven by Harish, Ram Prasad and Shripal worked at the Godrej factory and were returning home on their cycles after work.

According to the eyewitnesses, there were three people in the Mercedes, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, and they fled in another vehicle after the accident.

The injured taxi occupants were shifted to a private hospital, where Ankush and Dharampreet were declared brought dead. The taxi driver, said to be in a critical condition, was referred to the PGIMER while Pradeep is undergoing treatment at the private hospital.

The cyclists were taken to the Phase 6 civil hospital, where doctors declared Ram Prasad dead while Shripal is said to be in a critical condition.

Police have impounded the damaged Mercedes and registered a case under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Accused driver, two other occupants flee in another vehicle

It was around 6am when the speeding Mercedes coming from Lakhnaur side hit the taxi — a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga — that was coming from the Balongi side and moving towards Zirakpur.

The high-end car then ran over two cyclists before ramming into the grilles on the median. According to the witnesses, the three occupants were saved as the Mercedes air bags opened after the impact.

The person driving the vehicle then reportedly called a family member and left the spot with the other occupants in another vehicle. At the time of filing this report, it’s been more than 15 hours since the accident, but police have failed to the trace the vehicle owner.