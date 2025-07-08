Spice of Life| Celebrating trees for a sustainable tomorrow

The monsoon has already knocked on our doors, bringing with it the beautiful event of Van Mahotsav. July is dedicated to this special celebration of forests. Van Mahotsav aims to create awareness through the three Ps: Plantation of trees, preservation of biodiversity, and protection of planet Earth by combating climate change. The green canopy in the Sukhna reserve forest area in Chandigarh. Trees don’t just give us shade, shelter, and sustenance, they also stir our souls, if only we pause and listen. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Trees are the lifeline of our planet. They enrich the environment by providing oxygen, improving air quality, moderating the climate, conserving water and soil, and supporting countless forms of life. Beyond this, trees are great teachers — they embody selfless service, resilience, strength, and much more. I have come to appreciate this even more through my recent journey with yoga (thanks to International Yoga Day).

One morning, I practised Vrikshasana, the Tree Pose. In this posture, one knee is bent with the foot placed on the inner thigh of the standing leg, while the hands extend upwards above the head. As a botanist, I couldn’t help reflecting on the posture all day. The Tree Pose teaches us profound lessons from nature: Trees remain firmly rooted yet aspire upward towards the sky — an idea that deeply stirred my soul. While doing Vrikshasana, I felt I was reaching from the finite (Earth) towards the infinite (sky or the universe). As Kahlil Gibran beautifully said, “Trees are poems that the earth writes upon the sky.”

This posture reminds us to balance between humility and aspiration. Only when our roots are strong can we remain steady and grow expansively. Trees weather storms and seasons with grace, always standing tall and giving. They offer us the five Fs: Food, fuel, fodder, fertiliser, and fibre. From their selflessness and endurance, we have much to learn.

My yoga sessions often take place under a canopy of trees, reminding me of the Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing. This therapeutic technique involves immersing oneself in nature — meditating on the rustling leaves, golden sunlight, gentle breeze, and subtle scents of flowers. This quiet communion, combined with yoga, brought perfect harmony to my mind and body, and deepened my respect for these humble beings.

Throughout history, ancient sages have meditated under trees, and even Buddha attained enlightenment beneath the Bodhi tree. Trees seem like silent spiritual messengers, carrying the prayers and thoughts of sages to the divine.

The other day, during my walk, I hugged a nearby tree in gratitude. That simple gesture reminded me of the Chipko Movement and the timeless importance of protecting our environment. As I stood there, it felt as if the tree whispered back: “Protect your environment before it’s too late.”

So, the next time you see a tree, just hug it. It’s a beautiful way to connect with nature and express gratitude. It costs nothing, yet it adds a third dimension, the soul, to the balance of the mind and the body, nourishing our emotional well-being. Trees don’t just give us the three Ss: Shade, shelter, and sustenance, they also stir our souls, if only we pause and listen.

This monsoon, let’s make a promise not just to plant a tree, but also to care for it, because our future depends on these trees. Plant a tree for a sustainable tomorrow. As Albert Einstein put it, “Look deep into nature, and then you will start to understand everything better.” ranjugulatidav@gmail.com

The writer is an assistant professor of botany at DAV College, Chandigarh.