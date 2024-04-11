 Stationed car catches fire at Dugri Phase 1, Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Stationed car catches fire at Dugri Phase 1, Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 12, 2024 05:14 AM IST

Fire in a stationed car at Dugri Phase 1 market doused by one fire tender. Residents claim organic waste burning led to incident, urge action by municipal corporation.

A fire broke out in a stationed car at Dugri Phase 1 market on Thursday morning. According to the officials, one fire tender had been used to douse the flames.

A resident of Dugri Phase 1, Jaskaran Singh, said that the burning of organic waste is a common affair across the city. (HT File Photo)

According to the nearby residents and commuters, someone had burnt the organic waste disposed near the car which lead to the incident.

Fire officials said that the incident was reported around 8.30 am and fire was doused in an hour.

A resident of Dugri Phase 1, Jaskaran Singh, said that the burning of organic waste is a common affair across the city. The practice if not controlled, would lead to more dangerous incidents in future.

He further claimed that the municipal corporation (MC) should take strict action against such practices which are leading to fire accidents.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Stationed car catches fire at Dugri Phase 1, Ludhiana
