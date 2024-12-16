Menu Explore
Submit plan to redevelop Budhlada ITI: Punjab CM to officials

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Dec 16, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the grain market at Budhlada would be relocated out of the town for which land would be either acquired or land from any government department would be transferred to the new mandi project.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday directed the Mansa district authorities to submit a plan to redevelop an industrial training institute (ITI) at Budhlada town. During his visit to the district today, Mann expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of the institute even as it has nearly 600 students enrolled there.

He said once the Budhlada was known for a quality education but the poor infrastructure is hampering the training of the students. CM told reporters that the additional deputy commissioner (development) has been asked to prepare an upliftment blueprint within a week.

Mann also visited the government hospital that was inaugurated early this year. CM said his inspection revealed a shortage of nursing and sanitation workers at the hospital and it would be addressed on priority.

He said the grain market at Budhlada would be relocated out of the town for which land would be either acquired or land from any government department would be transferred to the new mandi project.

