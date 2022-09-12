Ticket sales for India-Australia T20 tie from Monday

Due to national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, the ticket sales for the first T20 game between India and Australia, to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on September 20, slated to start on Sunday was pushed to Monday by the organisers.

Now, the online sale of tickets will start at 11 am on Monday through Paytm and Paytm Insider apps, and www.insider.in. The student block tickets will be sold offline at the PCA counters. The dates will be announced shortly.

As per the revised rates, the tickets will cost as follows: Elite Lounge ₹7,500, Enclosures ₹10,000, Enclosures ₹7,500, Harbhajan Singh Stand ₹5,000, VIP (East) Block-1 ₹1,500, Chair (West) Block ₹1,000, VIP (West) Block-2 ₹1,500, Yuvraj Singh Stand ₹2,000, VIP (East) Block-2 ₹1,500, Chair (East) Block ₹1,000, Chair (East) Block (Students ticket) ₹300.