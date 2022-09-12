Ticket sales for India-Australia T20 tie from Monday
Ticket sales for the first T20 game between India and Australia, to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on September 20, slated to start on Sunday was pushed to Monday by the organisers.
Due to national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, the ticket sales for the first T20 game between India and Australia, to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on September 20, slated to start on Sunday was pushed to Monday by the organisers.
Now, the online sale of tickets will start at 11 am on Monday through Paytm and Paytm Insider apps, and www.insider.in. The student block tickets will be sold offline at the PCA counters. The dates will be announced shortly.
As per the revised rates, the tickets will cost as follows: Elite Lounge ₹7,500, Enclosures ₹10,000, Enclosures ₹7,500, Harbhajan Singh Stand ₹5,000, VIP (East) Block-1 ₹1,500, Chair (West) Block ₹1,000, VIP (West) Block-2 ₹1,500, Yuvraj Singh Stand ₹2,000, VIP (East) Block-2 ₹1,500, Chair (East) Block ₹1,000, Chair (East) Block (Students ticket) ₹300.
Minister Aman Arora reviews development projects in Mohali, New Chandigarh
In order to make Mohali and New Chandigarh model cities by ensuring ultra-modern amenities, Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Sunday reviewed the progress of various projects and development work being carried out by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on-site to assess the development at the ground level. Arora also reviewed the construction of the PR-7 road to New Chandigarh and the construction of other master plan roads.
Sukha Kahlon murder case: 7 gangsters hired to eliminate key witness land in police net
Seven gangsters, who had allegedly been hired by a US-based NRI to eliminate a key witness in the Sukhbir Singh Kahlwan (alias Sukha Kahlon) murder case, were arrested in SBS Nagar on Sunday. The arrested accused are Rohit Kumar and Om Bahadur of SBS Nagar, Ranjodh Singh, Rajinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sashi Kumar of Ferozepur district and Rupesh Kumar of Fazilka district.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves draft industrial policy
For sustainable industrial and business ecosystem in the state, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann approved the draft industrial and business development policy on Saturday. CII Punjab gives thumbs to policy, suggests changes The Confederation of Indian Industry, Punjab, chairman Amit Thapar on Sunday gave thumbs up to the draft 'Punjab Industrial and Business Development Policy-2022' and said it is much better than the present policy.
Chandigarh MC councillors visit waste plants in Ujjain
Out on a tour of Indore and Nagpur to study their advancements in solid waste management, the group of 21 Chandigarh councillors made a stop in Ujjain on Sunday. Led by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon, the councillors, including nine each from AAP and BJP, two from Congress and one from SAD, visited Pushpkunj Floral Waste Plant and Bio-methanation Plant. Ujjain mayor Mukesh Tatwal briefed the councillors about the best waste management practices at Ujjain.
Lift ban on export of broken rice: Sukhbir Badal to Centre
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked the Union government to review the ban on export of broken rice and remove 20% export duty on non-basmati rice. Badal said farmers had earlier been denied benefits of the global increase in wheat prices, due to the Centre ban on wheat exports in May.
