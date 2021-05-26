Traffic cops rescue two labourers buried under soil heap in Chandigarh
The traffic police rescued two labourers, who were buried under a heap of soil, while working near the Airport Light Point on Tuesday.
The workers were working underground when the heap of soil fell on them around 6:30pm. The labourers were facing difficulty in breathing.
A team of four traffic cops, including constable Sukhbinder Kumar, constable Subhash, assistant sub inspector Bhoop Singh and head constable Karambir reached the spot and rescued them. The UT police, Police Control Room and fire brigade also reached the spot. The labourers were rushed for treatment and are now stable.
