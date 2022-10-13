Tricity residents, hurry and try out these egg-citing dishes

Oscar Wilde once said that an egg is always an adventure; the next one may be different!

And what better day to embark on this adventure than this World Egg Day (October 14)!

The day is celebrated across the globe to remind people that an egg is excellent in terms of nutritional content as well as ‘environmental sustainability, versatility, and affordability’.

Studies have shown that eggs provide high-quality protein, 13 essential vitamins, and minerals, and help improve brain function, physical growth, and immunity.

So, it’s time for the classic omelettes, egg rolls, and egg pakoras to take a backseat while you binge on some healthy and unique egg dishes being served in the tricity area:

EGG POHA

Lately, Chandigarh residents are also evolving in terms of food preferences. They are looking for alternatives to the quintessential Punjabi meals and in this scenario, this nutritious breakfast option is a must-add to your diet as it is good for health and tastes great, says chef Mrinal Chauhan.

Where: Superyum

Cost: ₹119

EGG WHITE SPROUTS SALAD

Eggs are the best sources of bio-available protein which helps induce satiety, thus preventing chances of weight gain. And this added to sprouts that are low in fat and calories and packed with healthy antioxidants and enzymes, is the perfect way to keep check on your weight in this festive season, says food blogger Nidhi Sharma.

Where: Dynamic Diet

Cost: ₹189

EGG PAV

“This timeless and popular street food is nostalgia, nutrition and scrumptious eggs all packed together. An added benefit is that it’s light on the gut but totally fulfilling,” says Rehman Siddiqui, a foodie.

Where: Andaaz Kitchen

Cost: ₹145 for two

DEVILLED EGGS

This delicious delicacy is a classic western recipe, perfect to impress friends and family. What makes it versatile is the number of toppings one can add to it – from chicken bites to bacon bits, says culinary student Japneet Singh.

Where: Dr Diet

Cost: ₹299

