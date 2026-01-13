Two gangsters held after police encounter in Punjab’s Barnala

Two days after the shooting in the Sandhu Patti area of Barnala, police on Tuesday arrested two gangsters following an encounter near the Trident factory. The prime accused, Akram Khan, alias Aku, sustained a gunshot wound to his waist during the encounter and is under police watch at a hospital. His accomplice, identified as Deepu, was also arrested.

Barnala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sarfaraz Alam said the violence was the outcome of a rivalry between two local groups.

The duo, along with accomplices, had barged into the house of one Akashdeep Singh on Sunday night. The attackers opened fire indiscriminately, injuring Akashdeep and two others. Akashdeep is admitted to AIIMS, Bathinda.

Police tracking teams received a tip-off on Tuesday regarding the suspects’ presence near the Trident factory. “When challenged by the police, the accused opened fire. Our teams retaliated in self-defence, leading to Akram’s injury and their subsequent arrest,” SSP Alam said.

Officials recovered two pistols, multiple cartridges, and a motorcycle without a registration plate from the spot.

Police records show that Akram is a history-sheeter with a string of cases involving attempted murder, extortion, theft, and drug peddling. He had been released from prison in 2024.

The victim, Akashdeep, also reportedly has a history of involvement in drug peddling, according to the SSP.

A case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. While the two primary suspects are in custody, raids are underway to arrest the remaining members of the gang.