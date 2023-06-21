VP Dhankhar to attend Jammu University’s convocation on Friday

The vice chancellor of the University of Jammu, Prof Umesh Rai, on Wednesday said that the varsity would be holding a “special convocation” on Thursday during which 211 gold medals for 2016–2019 and 265 PhD degrees for 2017–2019 will be awarded to the students. The Vice President is presently on his maiden visit to J&K. (PTI File Photo)

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest at the event, while lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, who is chancellorof the university shall preside over the convocation.

“The University of Jammu, in its efforts to give a boost to the local language and culture, has taken the initiative to promote Dogri, which finds a place in the banners, invitation cards, and programme schedule of the convocation alongside English language,” said Prof Rai. The promotion of Dogri began with a project undertaken by the University to translate the Constitution of India into Dogri, and thereafter the University organised a ten-day multi-arts festival, “Duggar Darpan,” in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Regional Centre, Jammu and Kashmir. Prof Rai further shared that the University is envisioning signages on the University premises in Dogri as well. To promote national and regional languages, the University is in the process of setting-up a full-fledged Directorate of Hindi and a Centre of Excellence in Dogri, said the V-C, who further added that this has been possible with the liberal support from the J&K government.