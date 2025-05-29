Water sharing row: HC defers hearing on plea seeking action against Punjab officials

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday deferred hearing on a plea seeking action against Punjab officials who “did not allow” Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) officials to release additional water to Haryana, as directed by the high court on May 6. The HC order came on a plea by BBMB seeking withdrawal of Punjab Police personnel from BBMB facilities, alleging they were interfering with the board’s functioning (Representational image)

The hearing was deferred for July 8 by the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sumeet Goel, observing that court was seized with “emergent issues”, apparently a reference to listing of large number of cases before court closes for summer vacations on the weekend.

On Wednesday, Punjab government’s counsel informed the high court that an affidavit has been filed in the registry and any restriction on access to BBMB was imposed by the crowd, and not the authorities.

“As regards the police presence, it was on their own (BBMB) asking … and the restriction, if any, was by the crowd which had gathered at the spot. Because of the issue being sensitive, the court is aware a large protest has taken place on the site,” senior advocate Gurminder Singh, appearing for Punjab, submitted.

On May 6, the high court directed Punjab government not to interfere with the functioning of BBMB and abide by the Union home secretary’s May 2 decision asking BBMB to release additional 4,500 cusecs of water to Haryana.

The HC order came on a plea by BBMB seeking withdrawal of Punjab Police personnel from BBMB facilities, alleging they were interfering with the board’s functioning.

However, the order could not be implemented by the BBMB. After this, the petition seeking action against Punjab officials was filed on May 8 by the panchayat of Matana village in Haryana.

On May 9, the high court sought names of Punjab officials who prevented the BBMB officers from releasing additional water.

On the same day, the BBMB chairperson told the court that BBMB officials were prevented from carrying out their duty by Punjab officials. The court had, at the time, termed it a “prima facie case of contempt”.

Meanwhile, BBMB’s counsel and senior advocate Rajesh Garg, seeking court’s intervention, said fresh “obstructions” could be put when BBMB decides to fix water quota next month for different states.

“So, long as the police force is there, under the garb of the stand they are now taking, obstruction could be faced in implementing the decision,” he said, adding that even though Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployment has been cleared by the Centre, the takeover may take two to three months as infrastructure is to be created and funds deposited.

Additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain said that the Centre’s decision to deploy CISF personnel is subject to BBMB depositing ₹8 crore. However, the court posted the matter for hearing on July 8, post the month long summer vacations.

A controversy erupted on April 28 when Haryana’s demand for additional water from the Bhakra Dam was approved by the BBMB despite opposition from Punjab. The Punjab government refused to accept the decision and deployed police at the Nangal dam, 13km downstream from Bhakra, to stop the release of additional. The Union home ministry stepped in on May 2 and directed that additional water be released to Haryana. However, the BBMB moved the high court on May 4, stating that the order could not be complied with as Punjab Police prevented board officials from discharging their duties.