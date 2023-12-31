close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will attend Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya: Sukhu

Will attend Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya: Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 31, 2023 09:58 PM IST

“So far no invitation has been received from Ayodhya, but whether we get an invitation or not, Lord Ram is the centre of our aastha (faith) and we would follow the path shown by him,” Sukhu said

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday that he would attend the “Pran Pratistha programme”, or the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 22.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the New Year’s programme at The Ridge in Shimla on Sunday. (PTI)
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the New Year’s programme at The Ridge in Shimla on Sunday. (PTI)

The chief minister is yet to receive an official invitation for the event. Congress’ national president Mallikarjun Kharge and matriarch Sonia Gandhi have received invitations for the consecration of the temple. The party is yet to take a call on the invitations.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Congress leader said Lord Ram is the centre of “our ‘aastha’ (faith) and we would follow the path shown by him”.

“So far no invitation has been received from Ayodhya, but whether we get an invitation or not, Lord Ram is the centre of our aastha (faith) and we would follow the path shown by him,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out