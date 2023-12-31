Will attend Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya: Sukhu
“So far no invitation has been received from Ayodhya, but whether we get an invitation or not, Lord Ram is the centre of our aastha (faith) and we would follow the path shown by him,” Sukhu said
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday that he would attend the “Pran Pratistha programme”, or the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 22.
The chief minister is yet to receive an official invitation for the event. Congress’ national president Mallikarjun Kharge and matriarch Sonia Gandhi have received invitations for the consecration of the temple. The party is yet to take a call on the invitations.
The Congress leader said Lord Ram is the centre of “our ‘aastha’ (faith) and we would follow the path shown by him”.
