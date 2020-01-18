Chautala inaugurates Bajghera overbridge

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 21:20 IST

Gurugram Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala inaugurated the four-lane Bajgehra railway overbridge (ROB) along with Badshahpur member of the legislative assembly, Rakesh Daultabad, on Saturday afternoon. The ROB is crucial as it connects the old city with Delhi, near Najafgarh, as well as the Dwarka Expressway.

The ROB has been built over the Delhi-Rewari railway track at Palam Vihar, popularly known as the Bajghera railway crossing. Speaking at the event, Chautala said, “This flyover will end traffic jams in this area. This is the second ROB in Haryana where an underpass has also been made, after Surya Nagar in Hisar.”

Daultabad praised the BJP government for getting the work completed. “This ROB will make life of people living in nearby areas convenient. The ROB has been made after this state government came to power.”

Gurugram member of Parliament, Rao Inderjit Singh, gave the inauguration a miss even though his name was mentioned on the inaugural plank, along with Chautala’s and Daultabad’s. Singh’s aide said that he was preoccupied in Delhi and this was conveyed to the organisers.

The Gurugram MP said that the initial plan of the ROB was approved sometime between 2014 and 2017. “I had got the ROB plan approved when Suresh Prabhu was the railway minister,” said Rao Inderjit Singh, Gurugram MP.

The red ribbon of the ROB was cut by Krishna, a Palam Vihar resident, who had come to witness the inauguration. “I was standing right in front of Chautala with my granddaughter, when he asked me to come to the front and cut the ribbon,” she said.

The ROB has been constructed at a cost of ₹42 crore, of which ₹30 crore was contributed by the Public Works Department (PWD) and ₹12 crore by the railways. The construction started in July 2016.

Narender Singh, executive engineer, PWD, said, “This ROB has been completed in three years and will facilitate traffic movement from Haryana towards Delhi.”

This ROB will bring relief to the residents of Palam Vihar, New Palam Vihar, Ashok Vihar, sectors 99-115 and several nearby areas.

Satish Chugh, a Palam Vihar resident, said, “Delhi-Rewari railway track is a busy one and numerous times, the railway crossing would be closed for traffic, causing jams. This ROB will make our lives easier.”

Aditya Kaushik, a resident of New Palam Vihar, said, “The ROB is a big necessity, but there are no signboards or reflectors on it. The PWD should also have taken into consideration the safety of commuters.”