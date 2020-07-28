e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid waste becomes a health hazard in Pune as hsg societies mix it with regular waste in absence of guidelines

Covid waste becomes a health hazard in Pune as hsg societies mix it with regular waste in absence of guidelines

cities Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:00 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Lack of awareness on Covid waste segregation by those advised home quarantine is posing a risk of infection to waste pickers in the city, said health activists and citizen groups.

The activists cite lack of policy or standard operating procedure (SOP) for households and residential societies as one of the main reasons for spreading virus fears among those who collect waste.

Dhairyashil Vandekar, president, Vithalrao Vandekar Foundation, has petitioned Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to issue SOP on handling Covid waste for households and residential societies at the earliest.

“Patients with mild symptoms or no symptoms are being home quarantined for various reasons, including shortage of hospital beds. However, it is seen that many of those under home isolation are unaware that Covid waste is to be treated as biomedical waste and PMC has put in a place a separate mechanism to handle the waste. This lack of knowledge may result in such biomedical waste being handled by waste pickers, and along with their contacts, being susceptible to the deadly virus,” stated Vandekar in his petition.

Vivek Velankar, a health and civic activist, said that in the absence of specific guidelines, cases of non-segregation of Covid waste are being reported. “PMC must educate housing societies, waste pickers and fine violators as public health is at stake due to the spread of the contagion,” he said.

The activists cite cases where masks and gloves of Covid patients are being dumped with regular dry waste in the absence of guidelines.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, Pune Municipal Corporation’s solid waste management head and joint commissioner, said his department is handling the additional load of Covid waste being generated by home quarantined patients. He said a designated team with 15 vehicles at its disposal is collecting this waste.

“We are addressing the complaints regarding non-segregation of waste in residential societies,” said Molak.

Citizen activist Sonali Patil of Katraj Citizens Committee said, “PMC must collect Covid waste from residential societies on a daily basis, which is not happening in some areas. Residents should also act responsibility and segregate waste.”

Box

Activists bat for awareness

Briefing of isolation protocol of home quarantined patients and other house members by PMC within 6 hours of the patient being home quarantined

The patient be provided with waste disposal kit, including colour coded double layered waste bags

Detailed specific SOP/guidelines by PMC with regard to disinfecting, handling and management of Covid waste by households, residential societies in coordination with PMC

Chairperson, secretary and members of societies should be made responsible for strict adherence of SOPs

Display of information by societies about a home-quarantined patient staying in the building to forewarn delivery boys, SWaCH waste pickers, milk and newspaper delivery agents and visitors.

Name and contact numbers of ward officials along with other officers responsible for collection of Covid waste must be displayed on society’s notice board

top news
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In