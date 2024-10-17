Menu Explore
22-year-old guard at LBSNAA Mussoorie found dead, suicide suspected

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 17, 2024 05:18 PM IST

Arvind Chaudhary, police station in charge of Mussoorie, said the 22-year-old man is suspected to have died by suicide

MUSSOORIE: A 22-year-old man working as a guard at the Happy Valley outpost of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie was found dead in his house on the campus on Thursday, police said.

The Mussoorie police said the man, who was found dead on Thursday, lived alone in the apartment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Mussoorie police said the man, who was found dead on Thursday, lived alone in the apartment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Arvind Chaudhary, police station in charge of Mussoorie said the man was found hanging after a police team broke open the door with the help of a carpenter. “He was dressed in a woman’s attire and prima facie, it seems that he died by suicide,” Chaudhary said.

“The body of the deceased was brought down from the ceiling fan and after videography of the incident the police began an investigation into the matter”, Chaudhary said, adding that the door was locked from the inside.

The deceased lived alone.

“His family has been informed and they have reached Mussoorie. The exact cause of his death and why he took such an extreme step, will be revealed only after a detailed investigation and the post-mortem report”, he said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: 78930 78930 and SEVA: 09441778290.

