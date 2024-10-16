Menu Explore
Chopper carrying CEC Rajiv Kumar makes emergency landing in Uttarakhand

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 16, 2024 05:17 PM IST

The chopper, on its way to Milam glacier, made the emergency landing at Ralam village at around 1.30 pm due to bad weather

A helicopter carrying chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and additional chief election officer of Uttarakhand, Vijay Kumar Jogdande, on board made an emergency landing in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district due to bad weather while on its way to Milam glacier, a senior official said.

Pithoragarh district magistrate said they are waiting for the weather to improve so the CEC can be brought back to Munsiyari. (Representational image)
Pithoragarh district magistrate said they are waiting for the weather to improve so the CEC can be brought back to Munsiyari. (Representational image)

The chopper made the emergency landing at Ralam village, around 42 kms from Munsiyari, at around 1.30 pm.

Pithoragarh district magistrate Vinod Girish Goswami said, “I have spoken to CEC Rajiv Kumar after his chopper made an emergency landing in Ralam village due to bad weather. They are fine.”

He said, “We are waiting for the weather to improve so they can be brought back to Munsiyari. If conditions don’t clear up, they will stay at the ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police) camp near Ralam village.”

