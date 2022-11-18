Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Vehicle carrying 12 falls in 500-mtr-deep gorge in Chamoli; rescue op underway

Vehicle carrying 12 falls in 500-mtr-deep gorge in Chamoli; rescue op underway

Published on Nov 18, 2022 06:57 PM IST

A vehicle carrying 12-13 people fell into a deep gorge about 500-700 metres from the road at village Palla Jakhol on Dumak road in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, the state disaster response force (SDRF) said

ByHT Correspondent

The vehicle was said to be heading towards Kimana village from Joshimath, according to officials.

“Upon receiving an alert, our team from Joshimath post was rushed to the spot. The car, which is said to be Tata Sumo, was carrying 12-13 people. The vehicle couldn’t be seen from the road. Our team is going down,” Lalita Negi, the SDRF media in-charge, said.

Another SDRF team from Pandukeshwar has also been dispatched to the accident site, she said.

“Our rescue operation is underway. The number of injured and dead will only be known after the recovery of those on board,” district disaster management officer NK Joshi said.

Friday, November 18, 2022
