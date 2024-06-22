10,000 CCTVs in Gurugram road surveillance scheme Phase 3

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is set to roll out the third phase of its extensive CCTV coverage project, aiming to install 10,000 CCTV cameras along 400 kilometers of the main road network under their jurisdiction, officials said. This phase seeks to enhance the safety and security of residents by providing comprehensive surveillance across the Millennium City, covering main road networks, public places, and community areas, they added. GMDA officials stated that every road junction would connect a minimum of four to 12 CCTV cameras on both sides of the GMDA road network. (HT Photo)

GMDA officials stated that every road junction would connect a minimum of four to 12 CCTV cameras on both sides of the GMDA road network. Approximately 2,000 locations will be equipped with around 10,000 cameras to cover the entire road length of about 400 kilometers. Previously, 1,200 cameras were installed in Phase 1 and 2,722 in Phase 2.

Smart City head PK Aggarwal said that the objective of the project is to implement a comprehesive video surveillance system for strengthening safety and security in the city. “A wider network of CCTV cameras will enable improved city surveillance and deter crime and other unlawful activities. GMDA has planned under Phase 3 to provide complete CCTV coverage of Gurugram area covering main road network, Public Places and community spaces,” he said.

These cameras will also be used to detect traffic violations, monitor city activities, and identify speeding violations on the national highway. GMDA officials mentioned that approximately 10,000 CCTV cameras will be installed at least 2,000 general surveillance locations, complete with necessary equipment and connectivity to the data centre via optical fiber cable. Feeds from all these cameras will be integrated with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Gurugram for monitoring.

According to officials, Phase 1 involved installing 1,200 CCTV cameras at 218 key junctions, proving effective in daily surveillance and traffic management. Encouraged by these results, the Gurugram police and the Haryana government requested additional coverage, leading to the approval of Phase 2, which added 2,722 cameras at 258 new locations, integrating further with the ICCC, they added.

Similarly, Phase 3 will deploy general surveillance cameras with a minimum resolution of 5 megapixels to ensure high-quality footage, officials added. The estimated cost for this phase is Rs. 422 crore, covering both project implementation and ongoing maintenance, they said.