Bharat Bandh: Traffic movement from UP towards Ghazipur border stopped

The Delhi Traffic Police announced on Monday that vehicular movement from Uttar Pradesh towards the state's Ghazipur border with the national capital has been stopped, as a 10-hour Bharat Bandh, called by farmers protesting against the three central farm laws, got underway at 6am.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh today to mark a year of farm laws, police step up security

“Traffic alert! Traffic movement has been closed from UP towards Ghazipur due to protest,” the Capital's traffic police informed in an early morning tweet.

Traffic Alert



Traffic movement has been closed from UP towards Ghazipur due to protest. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 27, 2021

Ghazipur border is among three places in Delhi where farmers have camped since November last year in protest against the agricultural laws. The city's borders with Haryana at Singhu and Tikri are the other two protest sites.

Today's pan-India blockade is being observed to mark one full year since the legislations were passed. In view of the protest, called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions spearheading the agitation, security has been tightened by police in various states.

Most opposition parties in the country, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) etc. have extended support to the bandh call by the SKM.

Total 11 rounds of talks between the SKM and the Union government, represented by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his Cabinet colleagues, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash, have failed to resolve the impasse. The Centre has categorically refused to accept the agitators' demand to withdraw the laws.

On January 26, a tractor rally held by farmers in Delhi resulted in clashes with the city police.