 Botanical Garden gets 'best metro station' award on DMRC's 30th foundation day | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Botanical Garden gets 'best metro station' award on DMRC's 30th foundation day

PTI |
May 04, 2024 12:32 AM IST

The DMRC on Friday celebrated its 30th foundation day at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

The Botanical Garden metro station won the awards of best station while Shastri Park depot was titled as the “best metro depot”, a statement issued by the DMRC on Friday said.

The Botanical Garden metro station(HT File)
The Botanical Garden metro station(HT File)

Over 70 employees of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) won annual Managing Director's awards in recognition of their outstanding contribution in the last one year, officials said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The DMRC on Friday celebrated its 30th foundation day at Bharat Mandapam here.

"Priti Kumari, senior station manager, won the award of ‘metro woman of the year’, while ‘metro man of the year’ award went to Mohammad Abdussueb Ahamad, head traffic controller,” the statement said.

"Botanical Garden metro station won the awards of best metro station, while Shastri Park depot won the award of best metro depot. A special award for contribution to the use and promotion of Raj Bhasha was also given to Gopesh Kumar Verma, senior station manager," the statement stated.

Vijendra Singh, assistant manager security, was among the recipients.

According to the officials, a case of molestation was reported at the Mandi House Metro Station. He shared the details with the police and this action of Singh helped the police to work out a rather sensitive case.

The DMRC opened its first corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari on December 25, 2002. Presently, the Delhi Metro network consists of about 392.44 kms with 288 stations.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Botanical Garden gets 'best metro station' award on DMRC's 30th foundation day
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On