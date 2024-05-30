Heatwave: Delhi's May 2024 was hottest since May 2013

Heatwave conditions continued in the Capital for the sixth consecutive day, with a maximum temperature of 45.6°C recorded on Thursday and contributing to making the month the hottest May since 2013, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). An analysis of the minimum temperatures also indicated that nights this month were the warmest since 2016. Tourists near India Gate shield themselves from the scorching sun on Thursday afternoon. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

On the day, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station — indicative of Delhi weather — decreased marginally, from 46.8°C on Wednesday to 45.6°, but it was still five degrees above normal. However, IMD has forecast a dip in maximum temperature, to around 43°C by Saturday, due to the impact of a western disturbance in the region from Friday. IMD also predicted light rain in isolated parts of the Capital.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Narela in north Delhi was the hottest location in the city on Thursday, logging a maximum temperature of 49.2°C, followed by 49°C at both Mungeshpur and Najafgarh, according to IMD.

On Wednesday, IMD’s daily evening bulletin reported a maximum temperature of 52.9°C at Mungeshpur, but it was withdrawn later. Officials said they were still verifying data from the Mungeshpur automatic weather station (AWS). “Verification is still under process since Wednesday evening. We will intimate as soon as that is finalised,” an IMD official said.

Across the National Capital Region (NCR), Faridabad recorded the highest maximum temperature, at 47.4°C, followed by Noida at 47.3°C, Gurugram at 46.9°C and Ghaziabad at 44.7°C.

Record-breaking May 2024

The end of the month has been a fiery one, with Thursday the fifth consecutive day that a maximum temperature above 45°C was recorded at Safdarjung. The last time Delhi had more such days was in May 2013, with six consecutive days between May 19 and May 24 logging temperatures above 45°C.

Read Here: With water crisis looming, Delhi to move SC for additional water from neighbours

For May 2024, Delhi’s average monthly maximum temperature was 41.4°C on Thursday, which was 1.5°C above the long-period average (LPA) of 39.9°C and the highest for May since 2013, which logged an average of 41.5°C. The minimum average temperature was 26.4°C, which was 0.6°C above the LPA for May and Delhi’s highest since May 2016, when it was 27°C.

HT’s analysis of IMD data from its website showed the average maximum temperature in the first half of the month was 39.2°C, which ranked ninth among the first halves of May between 2011 and 2024. In the second half, the average temperature was 43.9°C this year, making it the hottest second half of May since 2011, even higher than the 2013 figure of 43.6°C.

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said that the lack of a western disturbance in the second half of May 2024 could have been a key reason behind the dry and hot conditions. “The last western disturbance was on May 10. Lack of cloud cover and strong, persistent winds from the dry and arid western part of the country have meant there has been no relief in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country,” he said.

Read Here: Behind heat surge, factors that will only worsen

He said Delhi briefly received easterly winds in the second half of the month, which helped provide temporary relief from the heatwave.

A tale of two halves

Delhi recorded two heatwave spells in the second half of May, between May 17 and May 20, and then from May 25, which is continuing. Between May 21 and 24, moist easterly winds led to a drop in temperature, before dry westerly winds returned, IMD said.

According to IMD data, Delhi’s highest maximum temperature in the first half of the month was 42°C, recorded on May 8, with the second half logging the highest of 46.8°C on May 29, the second highest May temperature since 1944.

Delhi’s highest heat index or “real feel” for May was also recorded in the second half of the month, clocking 55.4°C on May 22. This was due to warm easterly winds blowing towards the Capital, making it more uncomfortable, as the body was unable to sweat effectively. In comparison, Delhi’s HI was 44°C on Thursday.

Heat wave alert: Which are the hottest cities in India this summer?

Srivastava said a western disturbance is expected to influence Delhi-NCR over the weekend. “The first half of Friday is likely to still be warm, but by the evening, we can expect a change in wind direction and the possibility of isolated thunderstorm activity. On Saturday, we can expect cloudiness and more chances of isolated thunderstorm activity and light rain, accompanied by gusty winds,” he said.

For Friday, IMD forecasted a maximum of 44°C and a degree lower on Saturday, with similar predictions for other stations too.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4°C, which was four degrees above normal. This is expected to hover between 28°C and 29°C over the weekend, IMD said.

Delhi’s wet bulb temperature, another indicator of comfort, was 25.5°C, down from 27.4°C recorded a day earlier.

A wet-bulb temperature of 32°C or higher makes it difficult for even fit and acclimatised people to work outdoors for long and at a wet-bulb temperature of 35°C — the maximum threshold — humans can no longer regulate body temperatures, leading to heatstrokes and potential collapse.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Skymet meteorology, said the approaching western disturbance is likely to help abate heatwave conditions in the region, but could lead to a spike in wet-bulb temperature and HI. “We are expecting chances of rain on both Friday and Saturday, with a greater chance on Saturday. The maximum should come down, but humidity will increase,” he said.