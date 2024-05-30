 Heat wave alert: Which are the hottest cities in India this summer? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Heat wave alert: Which are the hottest cities in India this summer?

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2024 04:08 PM IST

Northern and western parts of India are experiencing near-record high temperatures. Some areas have seen temperatures soar above 50 degrees Celsius.

There has been a near-record jump in the mercury across northern and western parts of India. Several states are reeling from an intense heat wave, and temperatures in a few parts have breached 50 degrees Celsius.

Air coolers for sale at a store during high temperatures in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)
Air coolers for sale at a store during high temperatures in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)

Heat wave swelters North, West India

Severe heat wave conditions swept across several states in India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and East Madhya Pradesh.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Isolated areas in Odisha and Jharkhand experienced high temperatures. Heat wave conditions persisted in parts of Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and Himachal Pradesh, with some pockets in West Madhya Pradesh also affected.

ALSO READ- Monsoon arrives in Kerala, most parts of northeast

List of the hottest places in India:

1. Churu, Rajasthan: 50.5 degrees Celsius

2. Sirsa, Haryana: 50.3 degrees Celsius

3. Mungeshpur, Delhi: 49.9 degrees Celsius

4. Narela, Delhi: 49.9 degrees Celsius

5. Najafgarh, Delhi: 49.8 degrees Celsius

6. Sirsa, Haryana: 49.5 degrees Celsius

7. Ganganagar, Rajasthan: 49.4 degrees Celsius

8. Pilani, Rajasthan: 49 degrees Celsius

9. Phalodi, Rajasthan: 49 degrees Celsius

10. Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh: 49 degrees Celsius

ALSO READ- Monsoon ‘above normal’ but hot, humid June ahead: IMD

Monsoon hits Kerala

The Southwest Monsoon has arrived in Kerala and spread to most parts of the Northeast on Wednesday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy falls, was seen in isolated areas of Meghalaya. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in isolated spots in Kerala & Mahe, Assam, while heavy rainfall was observed in Lakshadweep, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, Manipur.

ALSO READ- How IMD tracks Delhi's temperature? What led to the 52.9°C anomaly? | Explained

Heat wave forecasts: Relief soon, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department forecasts a gradual reduction in the prevailing heat wave conditions, beginning Thursday.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected to diminish gradually over Northwest & Central India from Thursday. While heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Uttarakhand till May 31, the weather monitoring agency said.

Gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over Northwest & Central India during next 5 days, IMD said.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Heat wave alert: Which are the hottest cities in India this summer?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On