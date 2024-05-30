Heat wave alert: Which are the hottest cities in India this summer?
Northern and western parts of India are experiencing near-record high temperatures. Some areas have seen temperatures soar above 50 degrees Celsius.
There has been a near-record jump in the mercury across northern and western parts of India. Several states are reeling from an intense heat wave, and temperatures in a few parts have breached 50 degrees Celsius.
Heat wave swelters North, West India
Severe heat wave conditions swept across several states in India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and East Madhya Pradesh.
Isolated areas in Odisha and Jharkhand experienced high temperatures. Heat wave conditions persisted in parts of Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and Himachal Pradesh, with some pockets in West Madhya Pradesh also affected.
List of the hottest places in India:
1. Churu, Rajasthan: 50.5 degrees Celsius
2. Sirsa, Haryana: 50.3 degrees Celsius
3. Mungeshpur, Delhi: 49.9 degrees Celsius
4. Narela, Delhi: 49.9 degrees Celsius
5. Najafgarh, Delhi: 49.8 degrees Celsius
6. Sirsa, Haryana: 49.5 degrees Celsius
7. Ganganagar, Rajasthan: 49.4 degrees Celsius
8. Pilani, Rajasthan: 49 degrees Celsius
9. Phalodi, Rajasthan: 49 degrees Celsius
10. Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh: 49 degrees Celsius
Monsoon hits Kerala
The Southwest Monsoon has arrived in Kerala and spread to most parts of the Northeast on Wednesday.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy falls, was seen in isolated areas of Meghalaya. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in isolated spots in Kerala & Mahe, Assam, while heavy rainfall was observed in Lakshadweep, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, Manipur.
Heat wave forecasts: Relief soon, says IMD
The India Meteorological Department forecasts a gradual reduction in the prevailing heat wave conditions, beginning Thursday.
Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected to diminish gradually over Northwest & Central India from Thursday. While heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Uttarakhand till May 31, the weather monitoring agency said.
Gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over Northwest & Central India during next 5 days, IMD said.
