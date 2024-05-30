 Monsoon arrives in Kerala, most parts of northeast | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Monsoon arrives in Kerala, most parts of northeast

ByJayashree Nandi
May 30, 2024 11:19 AM IST

According to the agriculture ministry, 51% of India’s farmed area, accounting for 40% of production, is rain-fed, making monsoon critical for the country’s economy

Monsoon, the lifeblood of India’s economy, arrived in Kerala two days ahead of its normal date simultaneously with most parts of northeast India on Thursday with the India Metrological Department (IMD) saying all onset criteria were met in the southern state over the last two days. The monsoon last year arrived in Kerala seven days after it normally does.

June 1 is the normal date for monsoon onset in Kerala. (PTI)
June 1 is the normal date for monsoon onset in Kerala. (PTI)

The monsoon onset in Kerala is declared on the second day if at least 60% of 14 stations — Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Allapuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudulu and Mangalore —report rainfall of 2.5mm or more for two consecutive days after May 10 provided the wind pattern is south-westerly and Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) is low. OLR is the total radiation going to space emitted by the atmosphere or the extent of cloudiness.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

June 1 is the normal date for monsoon onset in Kerala. The monsoon later advances northwards, usually in surges, and covers the entire country around July 15.

Monsoon normally advances over northeast India around June 5. It advances over northeast India simultaneously with Kerala when the Bay of Bengal arm of the monsoon is active.

“The Bay of Bengal arm of [the] monsoon is very active due to severe cyclone Remal which has pulled the monsoon flow over the region,” said IMD director general M Mohapatra. “There has been extremely heavy rainfall in northeastern states during the past two days.”

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala. It is an important indicator characterising the transition from a hot and dry season to a rainy season.

Monsoon marks a relief from scorching summer temperatures. According to the agriculture ministry, 51% of India’s farmed area, accounting for 40% of production, is rain-fed, making monsoon critical.

With 47% of the country’s population dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, a bountiful monsoon has a direct correlation with a healthy rural economy.

Monsoon rainfall over the country between June to September is likely to be “above normal” at 106% of the long-period average with a model error of ± 5%, IMD said in its long-range forecast on April 15.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Monsoon arrives in Kerala, most parts of northeast
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On