Chaos as 30 Delhi schools sent bomb threats again

At least 30 schools across Delhi received hoax bomb threats on email in the early hours of Friday, leading to widespread chaos as parents scrambled to retrieve their children from school amid morning rush, police said. Police outside Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri in New Delhi on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Despite thorough searches by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services (DFS), and bomb squads, no suspicious items were found, police said.

This is the second such incident this week – on Monday, over 44 schools received similar threats. Of the 30 schools targeted on Friday, 22 were repeats from Monday. Police suspect the count may rise as some schools have yet to check their emails.

The threatening emails, sent at 12.54am from capytopa@gmail.com, did not include any demands. On Monday, an unidentified accused had sent the threat from a Gmail ID demanding $30,000.

Police suspect the same sender or group is behind both incidents. Preliminary investigations suggest the server used could be located in China or the Netherlands, possibly via a VPN.

No headway has been achieved in either case — the special cell lodged a case under sections of criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy to identify the sender. In May this year, more than 250 schools received similar bomb threats on email, and that case, too, is yet to be solved.

DFS on Friday said they received calls from the Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar (4.21am), Cambridge School in Sriniwaspuri (6.23am), DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash (6.35am), South Delhi Public School in Defence Colony (7.57am), Delhi Police Public School in Safdarjung (8.02am) and Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini (8.30am).

Fire officials said that they rushed to the schools along with teams of Delhi Police and bomb detection squads and dog squads.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Ravi Singh confirmed the hoax after thorough checks at all locations. Central agencies are now involved in the investigation. Special Cell officers believe the sender is likely tied to the threats earlier this year when over 250 schools received similar emails. That case remains unsolved.

“We received calls from Frank Anthony School, Cambridge School and DPS (EOK). All schools were evacuated. Mostly children had not arrived at the schools since staffers checked their mail early in the morning. According to our information, 30 schools received these mails. The sender is from abroad but central agencies will probe the matter.”

DCP (central) Harsha M Vardhan said they received calls from Happy School in Daryanganj and DAV School, among others, about the threats. “All necessary SOPs were followed and bomb squads were called. All schools were thoroughly checked before we declared it a hoax.” he said.

Most schools sent alerts to parents to not send their children to schools. Others checked the mail later and sent students back home. Some schools also declared that classes would be online.

The threatening email detailed an alarming scenario, mentioning explosives hidden in school premises and referencing activities like parent-teacher meetings and sports day events. It ominously warned of potential blasts if demands weren’t met, though no specific demands were included in Friday’s message.

“There are many explosives in your school premises and I am sure that you all do not check your students’ bags frequently when they enter the school premises. A secret dark web group is involved in this activity... The bombs are powerful enough to destroy buildings and harm people... Reply back to this email for our demands, otherwise the bombs will be detonated,” said the mail.

This marks the sixth instance this year of hoax bomb threats targeting Delhi schools, exacerbating confusion and fear among students, parents, and staff.