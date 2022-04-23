Child custody battle: HC directs red corner notice on US citizen
- Noting the “continuous contemptuous conduct” of the father, the bench said the man had removed the minor girl from the jurisdiction of this court under “false pretences”, thereby wilfully violating the directions issued by the coordinate bench of the court in overnight visitations with minor child.
The Delhi high court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take steps for the issuance of a red corner notice against a US citizen, who allegedly took his minor daughter to the Nepal even as he was involved in a custody battle with his former wife. The court also asked the agency to take steps for the production of the child in court.
“…we consider it expedient to direct CBI to take steps for issuance of open ended non-bailable warrants against the said persons and further take necessary steps for issuance of Red Corner Notice, in accordance with law, and in terms of the extradition treaty that exists between India and Nepal, against the father so as to secure his presence before this court,” the bench said in its order.
The court granted two weeks to the counsel for the father to file reply on the habeas corpus plea by the mother and listed the matter for hearing on May 18.
Gurugram lens on car-washing units using groundwater
Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) with the CM’s flying squad, said they received a tip-off that a few places were running car washing centres illegally. “People running these centres don’t take electricity connection and use drinking water. We formed a team consisting of officials from the electricity department and the police,” he said.
Delhi adds 1,042 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
On Friday, 94 people were admitted to hospitals. This means that 99.03% dedicated Covid-19 beds in hospitals were vacant. Apart from this, 2,173 patients were in home isolation. Health experts said that the government needs to concentrate on vaccinating as many people as possible with booster shots before another peak.
No masks for commuters in private cars: Delhi govt order
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided to reintroduce the mask mandate, which was lifted on April 2 this year, when Covid-19 infections and the test positivity rate appeared to be falling back to record lows. However, the recent infections spike sent DDMA back to the drawing board, as it decided to conduct random tests in public places across the city.
Protocol in place, prepared to tackle Covid infections: Delhi schools
According to the SOPs, if a Covid case is reported, schools have to temporarily cordon off the particular wing or section of the school. Schools have also been asked to conduct thermal scanning at the entrance and set up hand sanitisation points across the campus.
Covid: No sharing, masks a must, temperature checks in fresh school guidelines
According to the SOPs, which are similar to the guidelines issued to schools when they were permitted to reopen for physical classes with conditions last year, teachers will be required to ask students about Covid-19 symptoms while taking attendance daily and symptomatic students will have to be quarantined.
