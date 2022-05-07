Day after Tajinder Bagga's arrest, BJP to protest outside Kejriwal's residence

Day after Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police, the saffron party has upped its ante against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.



The BJP workers will stage a protest outside the residence of the Delhi CM in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. The agency reported that the Delhi Police have made preparations to tackle any situation.

The special branch of the police has been activated while heavy police force has been deployed around the CM's residence. The anti-riot cell of the Delhi Police has also been asked to be present at the protest site.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta launched an all out attack on the AAP-led Punjab government over Tajinder Bagga's arrest. This after the BJP leader had reached his Delhi home on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Today, Bagga has come back to his home. This is the victory of democracy and justice. His release broke Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrogance. He misused the Punjab police force to arrest Bagga," ANI quoted the Delhi BJP chief.

After Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his Janakpuri residence in the capital on Friday, his father had approached the Delhi Police alleging his son was kidnapped by some armed persons. On his complaint, the Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping. Bagga was accused of threatening Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.



ALSO READ: BJP's Sirsa says cop who arrested Tajinder Bagga had 'drug links': 10 points



Later, an intimation was sent to Haryana Police, following which Bagga and the Punjab Police team were stopped in Kurukshetra by the Haryana Police. The Delhi Police rushed to Kurukshetra where they were handed the custody of the BJP leader and returned to the capital.



ALSO READ: Tajinder Bagga case: BJP going all out to protect a ‘goon’, says Manish Sisodia



Bagga alleged that the Punjab Police barged into his home and arrested him as if he was a terrorist. "I was not shown any warrant. When nearly eight people picked me up, I told them to let me tie my turban. They did not give me the chance to wear the turban and slippers. I was thrown into the vehicle. I was kidnapped by the Punjab police. The local police were also not informed. Nearly 50 policemen came as they do it with a terrorist," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON