Delhi records zero death from Covid-19 in last 24 hours, second time this month
Delhi has reported 126 new Covid-19 cases and 138 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Delhi Health Department said the total count of cases has gone up to 6,36,796. The number of active cases stands at 1,041.
The death toll remains at 10,889 with no new death reported in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19. The total recoveries have gone up to 6,24,866.
As many as 12,143 new Covid-19 cases and 11,395 discharges were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.
With this, the total number of cases in the country has reached 1,08,92,746 including 1,36,571 active cases and 1,06,00,625 discharges.
The death toll has mounted to 1,55,550 with the loss of 103 lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, around 79,67,647 people have been vaccinated in the country so far.
Delhi HC halts tendering process in maintaining parks by DDA
- A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli also called upon the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to examine the matter and inform whether a full-fledged probe was required against the erring officials.
