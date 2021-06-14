Delhi unlock 3.0: All shops in markets, restaurants open today

With Covid-19 numbers in Delhi dropping to a three-month low, all market activities have been allowed from Monday, but with certain restrictions as part of the phased unlock plan of the Delhi government.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that all activities will be allowed in the national capital after 5am on Monday except for some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital from April 19 at the peak of the second wave of Covid-19. The lockdown has been extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Kejriwal had announced the unlocking process from May 31 in a phased manner.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 255 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The national capital's Covid-19 caseload has increased to 14,31,139 so far, according to the daily health bulletin. The death toll increased to 24,823 after 23 virus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

Here's a list of what's allowed and what's not in Delhi unlock 3.0:

1. All market complexes can open between 10am and 8pm.

2. Restaurants can reopen with 50% capacity.

3. Salons and weekly markets in Delhi will open. Only one market will be allowed in each municipal zone.

4. Religious places in the city will also reopen but no visitors will be allowed.

5. Schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed.

6. Ban on political and cultural gatherings will continue.

7. Swimming pools, gyms, spas and public parks and gardens will remain closed.

8. Weddings cannot be held in public halls and only 20 people will be allowed to attend.

9. Public transport, including the Delhi Metro will operate at 50% capacity. Only two passengers will be allowed in autorickshaws and taxis.