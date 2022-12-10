‘Don’t engage in malpractices, corruption’: Kejriwal to new MCD councillors

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal held an interactive session with all 134 newly elected AAP councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Congratulating them for their win, Kejriwal said the 2022 MCD election was “the toughest election fought by the AAP as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used entire machinery and various conspiracies against us.”

He cautioned the new set of councillors not to engage in any corruption and advised them to record any conversation if someone approached them to switch party affiliations.

Kejriwal said that BJP deployed seven chief ministers, 17 union ministers, BJP national president and the home minister in the campaign while also undertaking propaganda against the AAP by pressurizing media.

Addressing the councillors, the CM said, “Every day a video was released around 8:30-9am and those fake videos would run 24 hours on the news channels. We believe in a positive campaign and creating a narrative about our work but these fake videos and letters from a conman in Tihar jail, fake cases against Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain and raids by central agencies never allowed us to push our message. This kind of war has never been fought by BJP against anyone else.”.

Kejriwal was referring to the alleged excise scam case, the allegations of corruption made by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and a series of videos released over the last one month in which Delhi minister Satyendra Jain was allegedly seen to be getting preferential treatment in prison.

Kejriwal said the BJP attempted to erode the honest image of AAP but people could not be fooled. “Despite the entire propaganda, people trusted us and voted for you. We have won the hearts of people through our conduct,” he told the new AAP councillors.

Further cautioning the elected councillors against getting involved in any malpractices, Kejriwal said that new councillors should work towards increasing the trust levels with AAP. “Don’t get greedy otherwise this 5-year term will be your last opportunity in public life. If you work honestly, people will stand with you. People are sick and tired of corruption in MCD. This time we have fought against the corruption by the BJP. It should not happen that BJP will fight an election against our corruption next time,” he added.

AAP national convener also asked the new councillors to work in tandem with MLAs, “Sometimes MLAs are worried that their tickets may be cut if the councillor works well. It was said that Sheila Dikshit (former chief minister of Delhi) willingly lost the MCD elections (to avoid such conflicts).”

“Both MLA and councillors should work together. Even if there are any grouses with each other, forgive them. We have to work together against corruption, garbage and social ills. Make friends with everyone,” he added.

Delhi CM said that new councillors should lay special emphasis on working with sanitation workers. “Make them a part of your family. They get abused from all sides. Ensure timely salaries for them and help them on social occasions. If you take them together, they will help us in cleaning Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal also advised the councillors to record any conversations if someone attempts to lure them to switch party affiliations. “We will expose them before the people. They will try to buy you now. People have started to get calls but I know no one among you will be swayed away. Put your phones on recording mode and expose them. If anyone approaches you, record them and immediately inform your MLAs and coordinators,” added the chief minister.

The AAP on Wednesday wrested power from the BJP in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. While AAP bagged 134 of the 250 wards, the BJP won 104. BJP has been deposed from MCD after 15 years.