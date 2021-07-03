DPCC order to reduce fuel genset emissions

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday ordered mandatory fitting of emission control devices on all fuel-powered generators sets in the Capital with a capacity above 125kVA and above, to bring down pollution from the devices by up to 70%.

In an order issued on Friday, DPCC said the directions were issued in compliance of targets set by the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the orders of the National Green Tribunal, to reduce pollution levels in the national capital by at least 20%-30% by 2024.

“Under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, all users of DG sets (diesel generator sets) having capacity 125kVA and above are directed to retrofit it with an emission control device or equipment having a minimum specified particulate matter capturing efficiency of 70%...,” the order read.

The DPCC has also given an option for genset users to shift to new gas-based generators. “This order has to be complied with within 120 days of the issuance of the order,” the order read.

Pollution from fuel-based generators is a major problem every winter, with the authorities issuing complete bans on its use in Delhi and NCR every year between October and March -- when pollution levels start rising — as part of the Graded Response Action Plan.