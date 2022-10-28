Home / Cities / Delhi News / Full emergency at Delhi airport after ‘fire’ on Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight

Full emergency at Delhi airport after ‘fire’ on Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight

Updated on Oct 28, 2022 11:31 PM IST

The IndiGo, in a statement, said the take-off was aborted and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. It also regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

The IndiGo flight was grounded after the suspected spark.(Source: @PriyankaaKumarr)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A full emergency was declared at the Delhi's IGI airport after a suspected fire broke out on Bengaluru-bound IndiGo airlines flight 6E2131 on Friday night. The flight was grounded after the suspected spark.

“An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced an engine stall during take off roll. The take off was aborted and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the airline said in the statement.

On Twitter, a passenger, Priyanka Kumar, posted a video of the incident on Twitter, purportedly showing one of the engines on fire and sending off sparks, describing it a “scary experience on Delhi runway."

“Indigo 6E 2131. Scary experience on Delhi runway! This was supposed to be a take off video but this happened,” the user, @PriyankaaKumarr, tweeted.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Priyanka told news channel Republic TV that it was a close call but everyone is safe. “The pilot said it was an engine issue. It was on the runway, the plane would have taken off in another five seconds,” Priyanka was quoted as saying by news channel.

News agency PTI reported that the fire caught in one of the engines at the time of taxiing at the Delhi airport.

The A320 aircraft was taxiing and an emergency was declared. There were more than 180 people on board, the PTI report added.

indigo airlines delhi airport
