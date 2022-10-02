Home / India News / Bomb hoax at Mumbai airport to blow up Indigo flight, security beefed up

Updated on Oct 02, 2022 05:37 PM IST

All related protocol was followed for the Ahmedabad-bound Indigo flight but nothing suspicious was found, a statement said.

Representational image.
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Sohini Goswami

A threat to blow up an Indigo flight was received by the airlines at the Mumbai international airport on Saturday following which all related protocol was followed for the Ahmedabad-bound flight but nothing suspicious was found. According to a statement, flight operated after all checks were completed.

“Due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was impacted on October 01, 2022. The bomb threat protocol was initiated and the flight operated after all the checks were completed,” a statement read.

Earlier, an official said, "On Saturday night, an email was received at the Mumbai airport, in which it was written that a bomb had been planted in Indigo flight number 6E 6045."

Senior inspector Sanjay Govilkar, Sahar police station, said, "We are conducting further inquiries to identify and trace the sender of the email.”

According to reports, agencies security agencies have been put on alert after threat was received.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

