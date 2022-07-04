IMD forecasts intense rain in Delhi from Wednesday
The capital recorded trace rainfall on Monday, causing the maximum temperature in the national capital to shoot up to 36.8 degrees Celsius (°C), which was 1.1 degrees more than Sunday’s maximum of 35.7°C and normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.
In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi saw a low of 27.4°C on Monday, again normal for this time of the season. As per the IMD, the relative humidity oscillated between 62-89%. At 2.30pm on Monday, an air temperature of 35°C, along with a relative humidity of 62% brought Delhi’s heat index (HI) or ”real feel” to 46°C, making for an uncomfortable day.
The IMD officials said the rains are likely to pick up on Tuesday, when the city may witness light to moderate rainfall. It will intensify to “moderate to heavy rainfall” on Wednesday and an “orange” alert is already in place for the day, the met officials said.
Forecast for Tuesday shows that while Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to stay around 36°C, the minimum will be around 26°C. This is expected to drop down to 31 and 24°C, respectively, on Wednesday, on account of overcast skies and heavy rainfall, the IMD said.
While Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, recorded 0.6mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Monday, Mayur Vihar recorded 4.5mm rain, followed by 2.0mm at the Sports Complex station in Akshardham and 1.5mm in Jafarpur.
Between 8.30am on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday, Delhi recorded only 0.1mm of rainfall at Safdarjung, while it received 1.9mm of rainfall on June 2.
On June 1, Delhi recorded a ”very heavy” rainfall spell of 117.1mm, with the monthly rainfall total currently standing at 119.8mm. The normal monthly average for June is 210.6mm and officials say sustained spells of rain over the week could take the rainfall total close to the monthly average in the first week of July itself.
“Delhi will see light to moderate spells on Tuesday, but we still have a yellow alert in place. The intensity this week will be highest on Wednesday, where heavy rainfall is predicted. Rains are expected to continue till the weekend, but will reduce to an isolated drizzle by July 8 and 9,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.
Last year, Delhi received 507.1mm of rainfall in July, nearly 2.5 times the normal monthly mark. This year, the onset of the south-west monsoon was declared in Delhi on June 30, three days behind its the normal schedule of June 27. Met officials say the south-east monsoon will remain active over north-west India this week.
Ghazipur slaughterhouse to remain closed, NGT panel to look into its environmental impact
The Ghazipur slaughterhouse – Delhi's only legal facility to butcher buffaloes, sheep, and goats – will not be allowed to reopen just yet. During the hearing of a review petition on Monday, the National Green Tribunal directed the formation of another expert committee to look into the environmental impact of the slaughterhouse. Mohammad Arshad Qureshi, who heads the Delhi Meat Merchant Association said businesses have been severely impacted over the past one month.
Pune rural police plan aims to prevent youth from turning to crime
PUNE Similar to the cleanliness mission that aims to keep our surroundings spick and span, the Pune Rural Police will soon launch 'Mission turning point' programme which aims to prevent youth involvement in criminal activities. The concept was coined by the additional superintendent of police Mitesh Ghatte and focuses on counselling for school-college students and preventing them from engaging in crime or illegal activities. College-going youths are 'cutting birthday cakes using swords.'
Delhi HC rejects plea that sought to increase size of ‘health warning’ label on liquor bottles
Refusing to entertain a plea that sought directions to the Delhi government to increase the font size of the ”health warnings” on liquor bottles and packages, to make them on par with those on cigarette packets and tobacco products, the Delhi high court said all liquor bottles already carry “health warnings”, as specified by the excise rules.
BJP walks out of Delhi assembly over ‘closure of schools’, AAP dismisses allegation
Legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday staged a walkout from the Delhi assembly following a furore over the alleged closure of schools by the Aam Aadmi Party government. In a special mention under Rule 280, leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri raised the issue of closure of Delhi government schools and claimed that a Sarvodaya school in Ludlow Castle has been shut.
Akhilesh to launch SP membership drive in Lucknow today
The Samajwadi Party is to launch a membership drive within weeks of the loss of its bastions – Rampur and Azamgarh – to the ruling BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls. Party president Akhilesh Yadav will launch the membership drive from the SP's state headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday, the outfit's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said on Monday.
