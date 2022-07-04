Cloud cover to prevail over Delhi today, thundershowers expected towards evening
Delhi is likely to experience overcast conditions on Monday, the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said, with ‘light to moderate’ thundershowers expected towards evening.
The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature on Sunday was 35.7 degrees Celsius, and the minimum was 26.2 degrees Celsius.
Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 97. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 76.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre – System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) – said, “AQI today indicates ‘satisfactory’ air quality. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes 56% to PM10. For the next three days (till July 6), peak wind speed is likely to be 10-15 km/hr, causing moderate dispersion, and AQI is likely to be within the ‘satisfactory’ category due to expected light spells of rainfall. The moderate temperature (35-36 degrees Celsius) and the mixing layer height (1 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”
