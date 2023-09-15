Delhi government directs to install GPS tracking in all auto-rickshaws

The transport department has directed all auto-rickshaw drivers in the city to ensure that the Global Positioning System (GPS) used to track location in their vehicles is in a functional condition, failing which the drivers will be penalised, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. Several auto-rickshaw drivers, however, said that the GPS has been a defunct part of the vehicle for years, and has not helped in any case of vehicle theft. (PTI)

The move comes amid numerous complaints of auto-rickshaw drivers not charging the fare in accordance with the government-mandated metre box, which shows the total ride fare on the basis of the distance travelled, an official aware of the matter said.

The GPS in the vehicle works with a sim card inside the metre box in every auto-rickshaw. According to the officials, the city’s over 90,000 auto drivers have been asked to check if the system is not working, and get it replaced.

The task of checking and replacing the GPS in the vehicles has been entrusted to Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) Limited, which also operates Delhi’s cluster bus service. It regularly checks the system during the process of obtaining the fitness certificate. Auto-rickshaws not older than five years are required to obtain the fitness certificate every two years, while older ones need to obtain it regularly.

However, this has not been done by the department in the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said officials.

“After Covid-19, the Auto Rickshaw Unit (ARU) stopped checking the functionality of GPS in auto-rickshaws during fitness checks. Due to this, the GPS in many autos is not functional now. The drivers do not have to pay get it tested,” said a senior transport department official, asking not to be named.

At present, only around 10,000 auto-rickshaws have active internet cards through which they use GPS.

The system helps in ensuring safety of commuters by tracking the vehicle’s movement, and also to check if the metre is being used, officials said.

“The transport department has started the process of making GPS functional in auto-rickshaws after it received complaints of auto drivers not going by the metre. This will help track the status of trip metres of autos on our dashboard,” said another transport department official.

“We have submitted a letter to the department that this unnecessary harassment should be stopped. The GPS has never helped us and autos that have been stolen have never been recovered even if it had a functional GPS. Besides, the officials told many auto drivers during fitness check that GPS checking was not required anymore. Now, the drivers will have to waste an entire day getting this done,” said NS Mansoori, Delhi president of the NCR Auto Taxi Transport Federation.

Commuters, on the other hand, said that auto-rickshaw drivers never charge by the metre.

“Having a GPS or not has no effect as the auto drivers never use the metre anyway. When we ask to charge according to the metre reading, they refuse to continue the ride,” said Namita Relan, a Delhi University student.