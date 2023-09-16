News / Cities / Pune News / Auto union stages protest against issue of permits

Auto union stages protest against issue of permits

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Sep 16, 2023 12:22 AM IST

The protestors said that allowing government-subsidised electric rickshaws to ply without licence will only increase more vehicles on roads, causing acute traffic congestion

Pune: Several autorickshaw drivers staged protest at Goodluck Chowk in Deccan on Friday against the state government’s decision to lift cap on giving auto permits.

The huge volume of these public transport facility has affected the business of autorickshaw drivers not connected to any aggregator. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/ HT PHOTO)
The huge volume of these public transport facility has affected the business of autorickshaw drivers not connected to any aggregator. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/ HT PHOTO)

“The number of autorickshaws in the city has shot up over the years. As per the Motor Vehicles Act, there should be one rickshaw for every 125 passengers, but now it covers 70 passengers and inclusion of cabs had added to the vehicle concentration on roads. The huge volume of these public transport facility has affected the business of autorickshaw drivers not connected to any aggregator. There are no adequate stands or parking facilities for the large number of rickshaws,” said Keshav Kshrisagar, president, Baghtoy Rikshawala Auto Union.

The protestors said that allowing government-subsidised electric rickshaws to ply without licence will only increase more vehicles on roads, causing acute traffic congestion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out