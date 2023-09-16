Auto union stages protest against issue of permits

Pune: Several autorickshaw drivers staged protest at Goodluck Chowk in Deccan on Friday against the state government’s decision to lift cap on giving auto permits. The huge volume of these public transport facility has affected the business of autorickshaw drivers not connected to any aggregator. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/ HT PHOTO)

“The number of autorickshaws in the city has shot up over the years. As per the Motor Vehicles Act, there should be one rickshaw for every 125 passengers, but now it covers 70 passengers and inclusion of cabs had added to the vehicle concentration on roads. The huge volume of these public transport facility has affected the business of autorickshaw drivers not connected to any aggregator. There are no adequate stands or parking facilities for the large number of rickshaws,” said Keshav Kshrisagar, president, Baghtoy Rikshawala Auto Union.

The protestors said that allowing government-subsidised electric rickshaws to ply without licence will only increase more vehicles on roads, causing acute traffic congestion.

