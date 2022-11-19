Home / Cities / Delhi News / Kolkata: Man killed by wife, son; body dismembered

Kolkata: Man killed by wife, son; body dismembered

delhi news
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 11:43 PM IST

“It is an unfortunate case as the woman and her son have been the victims of domestic violence and alcoholism for almost around 20 years,” said a senior officer.

The deceased, Ujjwal Chakraborty, had retired from the Indian Navy as a constable in 2000, said police, adding that he appeared to be a habitual drinker. (Representational Photo)
The deceased, Ujjwal Chakraborty, had retired from the Indian Navy as a constable in 2000, said police, adding that he appeared to be a habitual drinker. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata

A 55-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife and son, who then chopped his body into five parts before disposing of them in West Bengal’s Baruipur, officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday, adding that the two have been arrested.

The deceased, Ujjwal Chakraborty, had retired from the Indian Navy as a constable in 2000, said police, adding that he appeared to be a habitual drinker.

“We arrested Shyamali Chakraborty,50, and her son Joy Chakraborty,25, on Saturday. We are yet to recover all the body parts. The victims’ two hands are still missing,” said a senior police officer. The victim was in an inebriated state and got involved in a heated argument with his son after he demanded money for fees, said the police, adding that enraged by the argument, his son killed him and later with the help of his mother disposed off the body.

“It is an unfortunate case as the woman and her son have been the victims of domestic violence and alcoholism for almost around 20 years,” said a senior officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out