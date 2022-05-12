No land for growing trees, revise plantation norms: DDA tells Delhi govt
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has again requested the Delhi government to revise its compensatory plantation norms—10 saplings have to be planted for every tree that is cut—under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, as it is struggling to provide stakeholders with land for plantation in the Capital. In September 2020, the DDA had sent a similar request to the Delhi government, but to no avail.
In a letter dated May 10, 2022, DDA vice-chairman Manish Kumar Gupta requested Delhi government’s chief secretary Naresh Kumar to look into the matter and revise the guidelines for the number of trees to be planted under the compensatory plantation scheme from 10 saplings to two for every tree that is cut.
READ MORE: ‘Action to abate pollution,’ Air Quality monitoring body raises Delhi’s annual plantation target
“It is to submit that most of the recreational green areas identified under Master Plan and dense green areas (are) saturated with plantations, and there is no area available for further compensatory plantation. Furthermore, over the past couple of decades there has been no fresh acquisition by DDA and it has become very difficult to meet the requirement received from various agencies for the allocation of land for the purpose of compensatory plantation,” Gupta wrote.
“It is once again requested to kindly consider revising the current guidelines for compensatory plantation from 1:10 to 1:2 as it may not be now possible for DDA to allot land, which may adversely affect upcoming infrastructure projects in Delhi,” Gupta added.
A spokesperson for the Delhi government did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment.
DDA officials said they are also struggling to provide land for compensatory afforestation. In March, the DDA wrote to the Union environment ministry seeking permission to carry out compensatory afforestation in neighbouring states. It had already written to the ministry regarding the issue last year.
“We have requested the ministry to relax the implementation of the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, so that Delhi can be allowed to carry out compensatory afforestation in other states. We are finding it difficult to meet the requirement for compensatory afforestation and plantation both,” said a DDA official, requesting anonymity.
A senior DDA official said the agency has also sought permission for compensatory afforestation on degraded land (forest areas that have lost tree cover and function) in other states in lieu of trees felled for central government/public sector undertaking projects.
Padmavati Dwivedi, a tree activist, said, “The challenge of land for compensatory plantation needs brainstorming from all stakeholders. It is a serious bottleneck. There are multiple issues that need to be addressed before making any hasty changes to the Act. All the land-owning agencies must make areas that used to have trees but are now encroached upon available for planting. It needs a lot of collaborative efforts for the city’s future.”
-
Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 2,373 youngsters
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the protesting youth to bear with the state government as it was sincerely working to complete the modalities to ensure that the entire recruitment process is not stalled due to legal technicalities. Addressing a gathering at the Municipal Bhawan to hand over appointment letters to 2,373 youngsters after launching a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts, Mann wished that such functions should be held regularly to give appointment letters to the youth. Mann asked the ministers concerned to post those getting appointment letters near their place of residence so they could focus on the new assignment with utmost dedication and sincerity.
-
Navi Mumbai Muslim community installs sound control units in city mosques
The Muslim community of Navi Mumbai has taken up an initiative to install sound control units in all the mosques of the city. The sound controllers will ensure that the sound emanating from the loudspeakers during azaan will be within the decibel norms stipulated by the Supreme Court. The initiative was launched on Wednesday at Noor Masjid in Vashi Sector 9 in the presence of community members and senior police officials.
-
Vacate illegally occupied panchayat, govt land or face action, says Mann
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said people who are illegally occupying government or panchayat land will face action if they do not surrender it to the authorities by the month-end. The Punjab CM reiterated his government's commitment to get illegally occupied land vacated. AAP welcomes statement Hailing the CM's statement, AAP state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Punjab government is fully committed to protecting the capital, resources and assets of Punjab.
-
Day after HC relief, Bagga says Punjab Police arrested him ‘like a terrorist’
New Delhi : BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday said he was arrested by the Punjab Police “like a terrorist” for asking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal about his promises to act against the accused in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case, drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in the state.
-
₹4.39 lakh robbed from Fino Payments Bank in Ludhiana
In yet another daylight robbery, four masked assailants robbed ₹4.39 lakh from the Sherpur branch of Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday afternoon after holding an employee at gunpoint. The employee, Ujjwal Kumar, 24, told police that the robbers arrived in two motorcycles and barged into the office at around 3 pm. After the robbers left the place, Kumar informed the police. CCTVs installed near the spot have captured the accused, who fled on two motorcycles.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics