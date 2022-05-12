‘Action to abate air pollution’: CAQM increases Delhi’s annual plantation target
New Delhi: After a series of meetings with the Delhi government over the last few weeks, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas on Wednesday said it has increased the annual plantation target for Delhi from 2.6 million saplings last year to 3.2 million this year, with officials saying that the focus will be on large-scale plantations and urban forestry techniques, such as Miyawaki forests, under the Greening Action Plan for Delhi 2022-23.
On its part, the Delhi government has already set a target of planting 3.6 million saplings this year.
“Greening is one of the major actions for abatement of air pollution and the commission has been laying emphasis on large-scale greening and plantation as well as urban forestry initiatives including the Miyawaki technique across the Capital. Different departments and agencies concerned with greening in Delhi have been actively involved in finalising the road map for greening Delhi,” said the CAQM in a statement on Wednesday.
The Miyawaki forest technique sees thousands of native tree species grown closely together in a small patch of area.
Last month, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had announced Delhi’s plantation target of 3.6 million saplings for this year.
HT had earlier reported that shrubs will make a bulk of the plantation target this year, not just because of a paucity of space, but also because ground level vegetation is better at controlling dust pollution and will help make plantation exercises more meaningful.
Among the CAQM’s targets include planting of 2.million shrubs, 14,000 bamboos and over 600,000 trees, with CAQM also asking different agencies to carry out plantations on central verges.
“Timelines covering various activities, including site selection, pit digging, soil weathering, commencement of plantation, completion of plantation, weed removal, mortality refreshment, monitoring and replacement, are all part of the Greening Action Plan and have been conveyed to agencies,” said a CAQM official, stating the Miyawaki technique was suggested along boundaries of institutions, patches of open land and for filling areas between conventional plantation patches. “The progress of implementation of Greening Action Plan will also be monitored by the commission,” the official added.
-
Land short, alter compensatory plantation norms: DDA to state
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority has again requested the Delhi government to revise its compensatory plantation norms—10 saplings have to be planted for every tree that is cut—under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, as it is struggling to provide stakeholders with land for plantation in the Capital. In September 2020, the DDA had sent a similar request to the Delhi government, but to no avail.
-
Delhi to build two campuses of Ambedkar varsity to create 26,000 more seats
The Delhi government will build two new campuses of Ambedkar University to create about 26,000 more seats for those pursuing higher education. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the Delhi education minister, said the two new campuses will come up in Rohini and Dheerpur at a total cost of ₹2,306.58 crore. “Along with the infrastructure, the university will launch a host of new innovative courses and programmes,” he said.
-
Delhi: Class 11 student stabbed to death in Sarai Rohilla
New Delhi: A 19-year-old Class 11 student was stabbed to death allegedly when hArzu alias Noor Hasan (22)tried to intervene in a fight between two neighbours in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla on Tuesday night, police said, adding that a woman was also injured during the knife attack. Police said that around 9pm on Tuesday night, Arzu's father allegedly had a fight with their neighbour, Mohammed Ali, over the latter not taking him for work.
-
Delhi airport gets two more maintenance hangars
New Delhi: Two maintenance, repair and overhaul hangars have been opened at the general aviation (GA) terminal of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport to serve business jets and other general aviation aircraft, said the airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited on Wednesday. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the dedicated GA facility and aircraft parking bays were the first of its kind in India.
-
Two underpasses to declutter Outer Ring Road
New Delhi: Commuters between Wazirabad and Mukarba Chowk on Outer Ring Road will have a smoother ride from June as the project for developing two half underpasses, or U-turns, between Wazirabad and Burari is now in the final leg, a senior PWD official overseeing the project said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics